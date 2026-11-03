Mount Olympus Takes Over the Empire State Building for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3

Fans can journey to the mythical 600th Floor, explore the gods’ Throne Room, and enjoy exclusive experiences celebrating the Disney+ series.

Disney+ is celebrating the upcoming Season 3 premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians with “Olympus Awaits,” an immersive experience at the Empire State Building in New York City.

What's Happening:

Running November 16 through December 4 , the experience will transform the building’s 80th Floor into the mythical Mount Olympus, allowing fans to journey to the legendary “600th Floor.” The experience will be closed November 17 and 18.

, the experience will transform the building’s 80th Floor into the mythical Mount Olympus, allowing fans to journey to the legendary “600th Floor.” The experience will be closed November 17 and 18. This marks the first time the Empire State Building’s 80th Floor has hosted an immersive entertainment takeover of this scale.

Included with Observation Deck admission, the experience will feature a Throne Room with towering seats inspired by the Greek gods, hidden references to the series, interactive elements, and themed photo opportunities.

Select guests may also receive special keepsakes, including a key to Olympus and other treasures inspired by the series.

Additional experiences throughout the building include: A free “Hand of Talos” photo opportunity in the ground-floor ticketing office, available without an Observation Deck ticket. “The Glow from Olympus,” a special exterior lighting display scheduled for November 20, illuminating the Empire State Building in honor of the series. The date is subject to change. Exclusive Percy Jackson and the Olympians merchandise available for purchase on the 86th Floor Observation Deck. A special Percy-inspired blue treat available for purchase at the 86th Floor Eataly pop-up.

Tickets for “Olympus Awaits” are available through the Empire State Building website.



Beyond New York City, Disney+ is launching “Offerings from Olympus,” a nationwide promotional campaign featuring more than 10 brand partners.

During premiere week, fans across the country can enjoy Percy-inspired blue foods, themed treats, and limited-time discounts celebrating the series at the following locations: Utopia Bagels (11/16 - 11/20) : Blue-and-white bagel [New York – four locations] The Dotcakes (11/16 - 11/20): Teal and blue funfetti cake + a layer of vanilla frosting + The Dotcakes’ signature dot sprinkles [New York] Eileen’s Special Cheesecake (11/16 - 11/20) : Box of four mini cheesecakes, featuring blueberry and classic flavors topped with blue sprinkles. Fans can also enjoy a special buy-three-get-one-free offer on mini cheesecakes. [New York – one location] Georgetown Cupcake (11/16 - 11/20) : Blue Velvet cupcake in-store and themed dozen of cupcakes available online [nationwide shipping available online; Washington, D.C. – one location] Lakon Paris (11/16 - 11/20) : Blue croissant filled with vanilla white chocolate cheesecake cream and blue lemon jelly, topped with cotton candy, and a Tiramisu Latte finished with blue mascarpone cream. [Boston – four locations] Sunday Morning NYC (11/16 - 11/20) : Signature cream cheese-frosted cinnamon roll with a vibrant blue twist [New York – two locations] The Salty Donut (11/16 - 11/20) : Limited-edition blue latte and Blue Vanilla Cookie Chunk Donut [Dallas, Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Washington, D.C.] Tiff’s Treats (11/16 - 11/20): $5 off your next cookie order with code DEMIGOD. Valid one per person on orders of $10 or more. [Online Only] Apollonia’s Pizzeria (11/18 - 11/22): $3 discount on a slice-and-ice-cold blue lemonade [Los Angeles – two locations] Happy Ice (11/16 - 11/20): Blue raspberry water ice [Los Angeles - two locations] J.P. Licks (11/16 - 11/22): Blue cake batter ice cream with a sweet marshmallow swirl [Boston - sixteen locations] Zabar’s (11/16 - 11/20): Iconic Black & White Cookie reimagined in shades of blue and light blue [New York - one location] Mel’s Drive-In (11/16 - 11/20): Fluffy stack of golden blueberry pancakes loaded with fresh blueberries [Los Angeles, San Francisco]

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres November 20 on Disney+ and Hulu.