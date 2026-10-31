"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Cast and Creatives Appear at 60th Lucca Comics & Games in Italy
The stars and creatives were on hand in Italy as the show's third season is set to debut in just three weeks.
The stars and creatives of Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently appeared at the 60th edition of Lucca Comics & Games in Italy.
What's Happening:
- The fun kicked off on Friday, October 30, where the cast and creative team took part in a dedicated Q&A panel at Cinema Moderno, where they discussed upcoming storylines, shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes and unveiled exclusive clips from the highly-anticipated third season.
- Among those in town were series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava’ Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, alongside series co-creator and executive producer Jonathan E. Steinberg and executive producer Dan Shotz.
- A special surprise came when Percy Jackson and the Olympians took center stage on the fourth day of Lucca Comics & Games, where the actors appeared during the Camp Half-Blood Gathering and walked along the dedicated carpet in the center of the town.
- Afterwards, the series’ actors appeared on the balcony of a historic building in Piazza San Michele to wave goodbye to fans and pose for an iconic photo against the backdrop of the packed square, filled with fans celebrating their presence at the festival.
- Things wrapped up when the cast and creative team visited the “Percy Jackson Experience” pavilion dedicated to the series, set up in Piazza della Magione, for a meet-and-greet with fans and a poster-signing session.
- Throughout the festival, fans visited the immersive pavilion dedicated to the series to put their skills to the test in the world of Thalia, Percy, and Annabeth.
More on Percy Jackson Season 3:
- The third season of the hit Disney+ series marks the first time that the third book – The Titan’s Curse – has been adapted to the screen.
- The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the “Big Three” is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.
- Among those joining the cast of the third season are Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry, alongside Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who are playing siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo.
- Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere on November 20, followed by two new episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu.
- In the meantime, all episodes of Season 1 and 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out Bill's recaps of the last season of adventures.
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