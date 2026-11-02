Isabela Merced and Patrick Schwarzenegger Cast in Lead Roles for Second Installment of Hulu's "Good American Family"
Merced and Schwarzenegger will portray the infamous couple, Lorena and John Bobbitt.
Isabela Merced and Patrick Schwarzenegger have been cast as the leads in Hulu's second installment of the true-crime anthology, Good American Family.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that that Isabela Merced will play Lorena Bobbitt and Patrick Schwarzenegger will play her one-time husband, John Bobbitt in the second installment of Hulu's Good American Family anthology.
- The limited series, which is currently untitled, is inspired by the story of the infamous Virginia couple, who incited a media circus that treated trauma as entertainment, launched a thousand dirty jokes and ignited a gender war. The story revolves around an infamous 1993 incident in which Lorena cut off her husband’s penis with a kitchen knife after an argument at home. She later chalked up the act to abuse during their marriage.
- This follows the first season of Good American Family, which starred Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass, revolving around the infamous story of Natalia Grace.
- Series creator Katie Robbins will once again serve as writer, and will executive produce alongside Pompeo, who will not appear in front of the camera for the second installment.
- The move marks another major Hulu collaboration for Pompeo and Robbins. The pair also recently received a pilot order for the dramedy Chicks, which stars Pompeo and Jodie Whittaker.
- Isabela Merced is known for her roles as Dora in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Hawkgirl in Superman, and Dina in HBO's The Last of Us.
- Patrick Schwarzenegger has appeared in Gen V, The Staircase, and the third season of HBO's The White Lotus, where he played Saxon Ratliff.
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