ABC News Revisits Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos Scandal in New IMPACT x Nightline Special

“The Dropout – Who Is Elizabeth Holmes?” premieres October 30 on ABC before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos continues to capture public attention, and ABC News is taking another look at the scandal that rocked Silicon Valley. A new special edition of IMPACT x Nightline, titled “The Dropout – Who Is Elizabeth Holmes?,” premieres Friday, October 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC, before streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What’s Happening:

The hour-long special arrives as the new film You Can See Everything puts the disgraced Theranos founder back in the spotlight, prompting renewed questions about who Holmes really is and what happened behind the scenes at the once-celebrated blood-testing company.

From the podcast The Dropout to interviews with former Theranos employees, whistleblowers, and patients, ABC News has followed the story through its many twists and turns. The special revisits how Holmes went from college dropout to Silicon Valley darling, promising to revolutionize medical testing with just a few drops of blood. Instead, Theranos became the center of a major fraud scandal, and Holmes was ultimately found guilty by a jury and sentenced to prison. She continues to profess her innocence.

The episode features interviews with a wide range of people connected to the Theranos story, including Rebecca Jarvis, ABC News chief business correspondent and creator and host of The Dropout podcast; ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams; Theranos whistleblower Erika Cheung; former Theranos customer Pallav Sharda; and several former employees and associates.

Additional interviewees include Blythe Barger, former Theranos employee; Reed Kathrein, attorney for the Theranos investors’ lawsuit; Ana Arriola, former chief design architect at Theranos; Avi Tevanian, former Theranos board member; Justin Maxwell, former design director at Theranos; Adam Vollner, former Theranos engineer; Katie Drummond, global editorial director at WIRED; and Dorothy Atkins, legal journalist at Law360.

Now in its fifth season, ABC News Studios’ award-winning IMPACT x Nightline examines stories dominating American culture, topics in the zeitgeist, and conversations taking place around the world. Eman Varoqua serves as executive producer.

“The Dropout – Who Is Elizabeth Holmes?” premieres Friday, October 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. The special will be available to stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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