GMA's Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos' Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Set for November
The two "Good Morning America" hosts will be part of a double-star ceremony.
The date has been set for both Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America to receive their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
What's Happening:
- Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos will be part of a special double ceremony when they both get their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 5. The date reveal was made by Variety on their Instagram account.
- It was first announced well over a year ago, in July of 2025, that Roberts and Stephanopoulos would be among the 2026 Walk of Fame inductees, in what will be the only double-ceremony of the year.
- Before becoming a GMA co-anchor in 2005, Roberts was a host on ESPN’s SportsCenter and contributed to NFL Primetime. She later founded Rock’n Robin Productions in 2014. Roberts also became a Disney Legend in 2019.
- Stephanopoulos joined ABC News in 1997 as an analyst for This Week before becoming the host of This Week with George Stephanopoulos and a co-anchor of GMA.
- Roberts and Stephanopoulos' fellow GMA host, Michael Strahan, previously got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.
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