Disney Legends and Personalities To Be Among Those Honored With a Star On Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2026
The full list was announced today, including a Disney Legend or three.
The Hollywood Fame has announced the Class of 2026, with major stars being honored on the Hollywood landmark, including a number of Disney Legends and personalities.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood landmark that features Stars on sidewalks throughout the city featuring the names of favorite artists, has announced their class of 2026.
- Among these names are four people who are widely known for their association with the Walt Disney Company, three of which have already been named Disney Legends.
- In the only double-ceremony of the year, Disney Legend Robin Roberts and ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos will be awarded with their stars in 2026. You can currently catch both of these anchors each morning on Good Morning America. These two will be joining fellow Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, who was honored with a star in 2023. The anchors will be honored in the Television category. Prior to joining GMA in 2005, Roberts was a host of ESPN’s SportsCenter and contributed to NFL Primetime, also founding her own company, Rock’n Robin Productions.
- Stephanopoulos joined ABC News in 1997, as analyst for This Week before becoming the host of This Week with George Stephanopoulos and a co-anchor of GMA. His work has garnered three Emmys, a DuPont, three Edward R. Murrow Awards and two Cronkite Awards.
- Disney Legend Lea Salonga, known to Disney fans for providing the singing voices of both Jasmine in Aladdin (1992) and Mulan in Mulan. Her Hollywood Walk of Fame star will be honored in the Live Theatre/Live Performance after her illustrious career on stage, with her breakout role dating back to 1989 when she appeared as Kim in the musical Miss Saigon on the West End stage. For her performance, she won the Olivier Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical, and the role also got the attention of those at Disney who invited her to come sing as Jasmine. She remains active on the Broadway stage today, recently starring in Old Friends, joining Into The Woods in August, and launching her tour later this year, Lea Salonga - Stage, Screen, & Everything In Between.
- Landing in the category that recognizes Recording Artists, recently named Disney Legend Miley Cyrus will be honored with her own star in 2026. Fans will point out that this could have gone in a different direction, with Miley’s breakout role on the hit Disney Channel television series, Hannah Montana. After a number of Disney credits, including the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Bolt, Cyrus released “Party in the U.S.A." in 2009, a single that became the seventh-best-selling-digital single of 2009 in the U.S, also becoming certified 13-times platinum. In 2013, her album Bangerz produced the song “Wrecking Ball," which became Miley’s first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, selling over two million copies. 2023 saw the release of Endless Summer Vacation, which inspired the documentary concert special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions). At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024, Miley took home awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
- As of press time, dates for each ceremony (including the Roberts/Stephanopoulos double ceremony) locations of the new Stars in their honor, and additional details are unavailable.
- Further announcements, likely on an individual basis with those details, will be announced at a later time.
- Check out the full class of 2026, many of whom have Disney credits in their own right, in the list below:
Complete Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026:
- Recording Artists
- Air Supply
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Paulinho da Costa
- The Clark Sisters
- Miley Cyrus
- Josh Groban
- Grupo Intocable
- Angelique Kidjo
- Lyle Lovett
- Motion Pictures
- Emily Blunt
- Timothee Chalamet
- Chris Columbus
- Marion Cotillard
- Keith David
- Rami Malek
- Rachel McAdams
- Demi Moore
- Franco Nero
- Deepika Padukone
- Molly Ringwald
- Stanley Tucci
- Carlo Rambioldi (Posthumous)
- Tony Scott (Posthumous)
- Television
- Greg Daniels
- Sarah Michelle Gellar
- Lucero
- Chef Gordon Ramsay
- Melody Thomas Scott
- Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos
- Bradley Whitford
- Noah Wyle
- Live Theatre/Performance
- Lea Salonga
- Gabriel “Fluffy" Iglesias
- Sports Entertainment
- Shaquille O’Neal
