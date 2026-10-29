ESPN's Stephen Curry Doc Coming to Disney+ and ABC

If you missed it in IMAX, you can watch it at home.

Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry recently debuted on IMAX screens across the country, but if you didn't have a chance to get tickets, you won't need to wait too long before you can see it, albeit on a much smaller screen.

What's Happening:

Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry debuted on IMAX screens earlier this month. The new documentary followed one of the top players in the NBA on his journey to set a career milestone.

With IMAX screens in such high demand, the film isn't too easy to find in theaters anymore, but the good news is there will be plenty of chances to catch it in the coming weeks.

ESPN has announced that beginning November 10, the film will begin to stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App.

Not only that, but the film will receive a special presentation on ABC, airing Sunday, November 22, at 1 p.m. ET.

The film follows Curry as he approaches his 4,000th career three-point shot, making him the first in NBA history to achieve that milestone.

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