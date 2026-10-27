Two Long-Time ESPN Producers Among Those Taking Disney's Early Retirement Offer

A lot of changes continue inside The Walt Disney Company when it comes to personnel. We've seen multiple rounds of layoffs hit the company this year, but one way Disney has tried to thin its ranks is through offering early retirement packages, and two longtime ESPN producers have decided to take the deal.

What's Happening:

Back in August, Disney announced a Voluntary Early Retirement Offer (VERO) to some executives at the company. The deal offered severance pay and other benefits to those who qualified.

According to the Sports Business Journal, ESPN producers Mark Gross and Tim Corrigan have both opted to take the early retirement offer.

Gross joined ESPN in 1988 and had oversight responsibilities including the NFL, Major League Baseball, and more. He will remain with the company through Super Bowl LXI, then retire.

Corrigan had been with ESPN since 1987 and oversaw the network's coverage of the NBA and WNBA. He will be remaining until the NBA Finals have concluded.

A handful of additional ESPN execs are reportedly also taking the offer, including ESPN General Counsel Nell DeVane, VP/Sports Brand Solutions Deidra Maddock, and Executive Director/Sports Brand Solutions Ben May.

Execs reportedly had until late September to decide to take the VERO. As such, we could see several more people leaving in the weeks and months to come.

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