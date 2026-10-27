Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Headlining Performer Revealed
But who will he bring with him?
After weeks of speculation, we now know who will headline the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium.
What's Happening:
- At long last, after speculation about various events the highly anticipated reveal of who would be performing at the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show would take place, we now know who will headline the spectacular.
- Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that JAŸ-Z will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 14, 2027.
- JAŸ-Z is the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a four-time Emmy winner, and a 25-time Grammy Award winner. With multiple businesses, accolades across the recording and film industries, and recognition throughout the philanthropic community, JAŸ-Z (AKA Shawn Carter), a 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is a globally dominant force of popular culture. 2026 plays stage to a year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of JAŸ-Z’s seminal debut album, Reasonable Doubt.
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show will during Super Bowl LXI, airing on ESPN, ABC and Disney+, and on mobile devices with NFL+ on Sunday, February 14, 2027.
What They're Saying:
- Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN: JAY-Z has been setting a standard of excellence for decades, as an artist, a cultural force, and a winner of 25 Grammy awards. The Super Bowl is already a defining moment in music, and his performance will be the latest milestone in a career synonymous with success. We look forward to showcasing the highly anticipated halftime set in the U.S. and around the world across our platforms, including on ESPN, ABC, and Disney+.
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”
A Bit of Halftime History:
- When the first Super Bowl took place back in 1967, the halftime entertain program was largely college marching bands, drill teams, patriotic pageantry, and themed musical productions.
- During the 1970s and 80s, the shows featured theme celebrating popular music and American history, and groups like Up with People had become recurring performers. More elaborate productions, yes, but hardly the contemporary spectacles that would come. After all, the game was the focus and the halftime show was just a program during a break in the game.
- It was the 90s when the NFL moved toward current-day pop performers, with New Kids on the Block performing in 1991, and Gloria Estefan in 1992. It was that same year when Fox aired a live episode of In Living Color during halftime, pulling viewers away from the official broadcast. The response? Michael Jackson was tapped for the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
- It was this performance that is widely regarded as the moment that the modern halftime show was born. The dramatic entrance and medley of hits had viewership surge, proving that a superstar performance during halftime could be a big draw on its own. From that point, the NFL sought out major recording artists.
- The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show has earned multiple Emmy wins and set broadcast milestones in recent years. Most recently, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny made history as the most Emmy-awarded halftime show of all time, earning seven wins.
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