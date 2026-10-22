ESPN Original Spotlights The Growth of Professional Lacrosse
Two brothers want to make lacrosse a big deal.
ESPN is home to almost any sport you might want to watch, but in the United States, sports coverage is largely dominated by the major sports leagues like the NFL and Major League Baseball. One sport is attempting to build itself up to that level, and a new ESPN Original series will follow the attempt to make America love lacrosse.
What's Happening:
- A brand new ESPN Original the big leagues will follow brothers Mike and Paul Rabil, who founded the Premier Lacrosse League in 2018 and the Women's Lacrosse League in 2024.
- Matthew Heineman, an Emmy-winning filmmaker, is the executive producer of the five-part series, which is directed by Paul Rabil, a former professional lacrosse player.
- The series will follow both the brothers off the field as they attempt to build the league, alongside looks at the players and the investment they are making in the growing league.
- It will certainly be unique to get a look at a professional sports league at a point when it is still relatively small and trying to break through. Perhaps the new series, combined with the fact that lacrosse will be an event during the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, will help build interest in the league.
- Games of the PLL are currently carried on ESPN+.
- An exact release date for the series has not been announced.
What They're Saying:
- Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Originals: "What drew us to this story is the opportunity to take viewers inside a side of professional sports they rarely get to see. The big leagues is told through a unique voice that will capture the decisions, risks, and relationships that shape this young league with a bright but unpredictable future.”
- Matthew Heineman, executive producer: "Part American dream story, part family story, part sports story, the big leagues hits on deep, universal themes we can all relate to,” “It’s big in scope but deeply personal, and I’m honored to help bring this story to life. It’s been amazing to watch Paul, the greatest lacrosse player of all time, step into the director’s chair with the same confidence and ease he showed on the field."
- Paul Rabil, co-founder of the PLL and director of the big leagues: “This is a story about betting on something you believe in. Mike and I set out to give players the league they deserved, and we’ve learned a lot the hard way. I’m grateful to my friends at Our Time Projects and ESPN for giving us the chance to show what it really takes, and I hope it inspires people to fall in love with the game the way we did.”
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