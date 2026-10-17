ESPN Set to Premiere New Doc "The Endless Race" Later This Month

The doc is a personal story against one of New York's biggest events

A new documentary from ESPN will arrive on Hulu, ESPN, and the ESPN App at the end of the month, focused on the New York Marathon and a number of its participants.

What's Happening:

Hulu and ESPN have revealed that the ESPN documentary film, The Endless Race, is set to premiere later this month on Hulu in the U.S., and that the film will air on ESPN and stream on the ESPN App shortly thereafter.

The television airing of the new documentary coincides with ESPN’s live coverage of the New York City Marathon earlier that day.

The documentary follows filmmaker Jen Karson-Strauss, whose brother had been sober for nearly four years. She thought he was finally in the clear. But when she discovers he’s relapsed, her world fractures, leaving her to confront the grief, fear, and relentless uncertainty of loving someone with a history of substance use.

Searching for a way through her own isolation, Jen turns to the one thing she knows how to do: make a film.

Determined to humanize a crisis so often buried beneath shame and statistics, she begins filming recovering addicts and their families as they train for the New York City Marathon. What she doesn’t expect is how much their stories will begin to echo her own.

As the marathon draws closer, so does the emotional weight of the journey. Each runner’s path toward the start line reveals what they are running toward, what they are running from, and what they are still trying to make peace with. And as Jen witnesses their struggles, setbacks, resilience, and relationships, her own story begins to surface. The boundaries between filmmaker and subject blur, forcing her to confront the ways addiction has shaped her own family.

All roads lead to race day. At the starting line of the New York City Marathon, the runners arrive with the weight of everything they’ve confronted along the way. What begins as a film about recovery becomes a personal reckoning; a journey toward acceptance, forgiveness, and the fragile hope that healing, like sobriety, is a race that never truly ends.

The Endless Race is set to arrive on Hulu in the U.S. on Thursday, October, 29th, and will air on ESPN on Sunday, November 1, at 2:00 PM ET. It will stream afterward on the ESPN App later that same day.

The Backdrop:

The New York City Marathon is one of the world's most famous long-distance running events, transforming New York City into a giant, five-borough celebration of athletic achievement, community spirit, and civic pride.

Officially known as the TCS New York City Marathon, it attracts elite international athletes, recreational runners, charity fundraisers, and enormous crowds of spectators. It is one of the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors, alongside races in Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo, and Sydney.

The next race is set to take place on Sunday, November 1, 2026, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the marathon's iconic five-borough course.

As mentioned above, the release of the new documentary ties in perfectly with this year's edition of the iconic marathon event.