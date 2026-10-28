"Inside the NBA" Host Ernie Johnson Jr. will Leave Show After 37 Seasons

For many fans of basketball, there simply has never been an NBA without Inside the NBA. And there hasn't been an Inside the NBA without host Ernie Johnson. This season is his 37th behind the desk. It will also be his last.

What's Happening:

The 2026-27 NBA season just got underway, and with it came the return of Inside the NBA with Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal.

It's the 38th season of the popular show, which began on TNT but made the jump to ESPN/ABC after TNT lost NBA broadcast rights.

In a post to Instagram, Ernie Johnson announced that the current season will be his last hosting Inside the NBA.

The stalwart host indicated that some elements of the job, including the portion preparing for broadcasts, that he had always enjoyed, were just not as much fun as they once were.

Johnson also referenced heart problems he has dealt with for the past two years. While he indicates they were not getting in the way of the job, they had helped him realize he wanted to spend more time with family.

While Johnson is stepping away from Inside the NBA, he is not retiring. He plans to continue working March Madness for CBS and work for his production company.

Watch Johnson's full statement below:

What They're Saying:

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro responded to Johnson's announcement, saying: "Ernie Johnson is one of sports media's most respected and beloved figures. For more than three decades, he has been the heart of Inside the NBA, helping create one of the most iconic and entertaining studio shows in sports. We are grateful for Ernie's extraordinary contributions and look forward to celebrating him throughout the season."

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