ESPN Unveils Schedule for Inside The NBA's Return

The NBA season is only a few weeks away from getting started, and while that means great basketball action for fans, it also means the return of Inside the NBA. The popular halftime show has been one of the most loved things about the NBA for over 35 years, and the new season is going to be bigger than ever.

What's Happening:

Inside the NBA is gearing up for its second season on ESPN/ABC.

The show originally debuted in 1989 on TNT where it ran until the end of 2024-25 season, when ESPN/ABC took over broadcasting rights to the NBA.

The first season of Inside the NBA on ESPN/ABC consisted of 20 episodes, but the new season is going even bigger with 25 games on the schedule. Run it back‼️



Inside the NBA returns on ESPN and ABC starting October 21 🏀 pic.twitter.com/MTRaklP9Cf — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2026

The team of hosts Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Baker, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal is all set to return.

The return of the classic team and the extra episodes will surely be music to the ears of fans. Many were afraid that Inside the NBA would be a casualty of TNT losing the NBA broadcast rights, but Disney clearly knew what it had and made sure not to lose out on one of the big reasons fans tune in to games.

Inside the NBA will also run during the NBA playoffs and finals, but that schedule will be announced later.

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