ESPN and TMRW Sports Extend Multi-Year U.S. Media Rights Deal for TGL

ESPN will remain the U.S. media home of TGL as the primetime team golf league prepares for its 2027 season.

TGL is staying on ESPN. ESPN and TMRW Sports have announced a multi-year extension of their U.S. media rights agreement for TGL presented by SoFi, keeping ESPN as the domestic media home of the primetime team golf league.

What’s Happening:

The 2027 TGL season will begin Sunday, December 27, with seven teams of top PGA Tour players competing at the award-winning SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. ESPN has carried TGL since the league's debut and will continue to showcase the competition under the newly extended agreement.

The announcement was made by Rosalyn Durant, ESPN executive vice president of programming and acquisitions, and Rufus Hack, president of golf at TMRW Sports.

“TGL has given golf something genuinely new, with top PGA Tour players competing in a fast-paced, made-for-primetime team format that puts fans closer to the action than ever before,” said Durant. “Our extended agreement ensures we will continue to showcase the best players in the game and continue the momentum of the league’s first two seasons together.”

Hack said ESPN has played a key role in helping establish TGL through its promotion, reach and sports presentation, adding that the extended partnership will continue to focus on the competition, storytelling and overall fan experience.

The upcoming season will also introduce a new team to the league. Motor City Golf Club will make its TGL debut, bringing the Detroit-area sports market and its fan base into the competition as the league continues to expand.

TGL's format combines live-action golf with advanced technology in a team-based competition designed specifically for primetime. Matches take place inside SoFi Center, a custom-built venue that provides an arena-style environment while bringing fans closer to the players and action.

According to TGL, more than 30% of its viewers report that they are not regular viewers of other professional golf, highlighting the league's efforts to reach audiences beyond traditional golf viewership. ESPN's broadcast presentation and the technology inside SoFi Center are central to the league's approach to creating a different viewing experience.

The 2027 TGL season will feature seven teams: reigning champion Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, New York Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club and new entrant Motor City Golf Club.

The league features some of the biggest names in professional golf, including TMRW Sports co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The teams of PGA Tour players will compete throughout the season in TGL's fast-paced team format.

Additional details about the 2027 schedule, commentators, and production will be announced ahead of the season. The season is currently set to begin December 27 at SoFi Center.

TGL's media rights extension comes as TMRW Sports also prepares to expand its team-golf concept to the women's game. WTGL will launch Sunday, November 8, featuring five teams of top women golfers in partnership with the LPGA.

TGL was created by TMRW Sports and is based at SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens. The league has received recognition including the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference's Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and a SportsBusiness Journal Sports Business Award for Best Technology Collaboration.

Fans will be able to follow TGL through ESPN's platforms, while ESPN's broader streaming offering includes live events, on-demand programming, studio shows and original content through the ESPN App.

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