NHL is Back! ESPN Shows Off High-Tech Studio Ahead of Season Coverage
You'll also find a nod to the late Barry Melrose.
ESPN’s NHL coverage is getting a high-tech upgrade, debuting massive new virtual environments that will bring even more immersion to this season’s coverage.
What’s Happening:
- As the 2026-2027 NHL season kicks off, ESPN is showing off their brand new high-tech Studio W.
- The new home for the sports network's NHL coverage is a massive array of LED displays, allowing analysts to almost step into the game as they explore play-by-plays and more.
- In a new video shared to X, Steve Levy gives fans a tour of the new humongous, entire room-covering screens.
- Showing off how the studio can transform into just about anything, the UHD display features 148 million pixels to create real-time virtual environments.
- Studio W also includes a nod to Barry Melrose, who passed away earlier this month.
- Check out a tour of the new studio below, and check it out on ESPN’s NHL coverage, beginning today!
- You can check out a full schedule of this year’s coverage at the official ESPN website.
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