NHL is Back! ESPN Shows Off High-Tech Studio Ahead of Season Coverage

You'll also find a nod to the late Barry Melrose.
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ESPN’s NHL coverage is getting a high-tech upgrade, debuting massive new virtual environments that will bring even more immersion to this season’s coverage.

What’s Happening:

  • As the 2026-2027 NHL season kicks off, ESPN is showing off their brand new high-tech Studio W. 
  • The new home for the sports network's NHL coverage is a massive array of LED displays, allowing analysts to almost step into the game as they explore play-by-plays and more. 
  • In a new video shared to X, Steve Levy gives fans a tour of the new humongous, entire room-covering screens. 
  • Showing off how the studio can transform into just about anything, the UHD display features 148 million pixels to create real-time virtual environments. 

  • Studio W also includes a nod to Barry Melrose, who passed away earlier this month. 
  • Check out a tour of the new studio below, and check it out on ESPN’s NHL coverage, beginning today!
  • You can check out a full schedule of this year’s coverage at the official ESPN website

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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