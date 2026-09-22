Queens and Firebells Face Off in Game 5 of Inaugural WPBL Championship Series on ESPN

The first season of the Women’s Pro Baseball League comes down to one final game tonight, as the San Francisco Firebells and Los Angeles Queens meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the inaugural WPBL Championship Series.

If you’ve followed Banana Ball on ESPN, you may recognize some familiar faces on the field tonight. The championship matchup features players from three different Banana Ball teams: Kelsie Whitmore of the Savannah Bananas is a dual-position player for the Firebells as pitcher and center fielder, while the Queens have Ashton Lansdell of the Party Animals at third base and Mo’ne Davis of the Indianapolis Clowns in center field.

The championship series has already delivered plenty of drama. The Queens opened the series with back-to-back victories, putting San Francisco on the brink of elimination. The Firebells kept their trophy dreams alive with two consecutive wins, including a strong 17-4 victory Sunday that forced tonight’s deciding game.

The Game 5 broadcast gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight from Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois. The stadium is named for longtime ESPN and Good Morning America anchor and Disney Legend Robin Roberts. The championship will stream live on ESPN+ and Disney+ (included with an ESPN subscription).

