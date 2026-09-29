Tickets Now Available for IMAX and ESPN's "Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry"
Watching Stephen Curry play has to look incredible in IMAX.
Stephan Curry is one of the greatest basketball stars of all time. A new ESPN film that will run exclusively in IMAX theaters will chronicle his run toward an incredible milestone, and tickets for the film are now available.
What's Happening:
- Directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra, Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry will open exclusively in IMAX theaters on October 9, 2026.
- Tickets are now available for purchase for the new film and can be found here. It will also tell you which IMAX theaters will screen the film.
- The new documentary film from ESPN follows Curry as he approaches, and ultimately reaches, his 4,000 career three-point shot, making him the first NBA star to ever achieve that milestone.
- Portrait of an Artist was filmed with 21 IMAX-certified cameras
- It includes comments on Curry's impressive career from the likes of Viola Davis, Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, and Jon Batiste.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN college basketball analyst Chris Spatola recently passed away.
- The newest 303 for 30 podcast from ESPN follows an Olympic runner's challenging path to competition.
- Several ESPN broadcasts will be available to all Disney+ subscribers in October.