Tickets Now Available for IMAX and ESPN's "Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry"

Watching Stephen Curry play has to look incredible in IMAX.
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Stephan Curry is one of the greatest basketball stars of all time. A new ESPN film that will run exclusively in IMAX theaters will chronicle his run toward an incredible milestone, and tickets for the film are now available.

What's Happening:

  • Directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra, Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry will open exclusively in IMAX theaters on October 9, 2026.
  • Tickets are now available for purchase for the new film and can be found here. It will also tell you which IMAX theaters will screen the film.
  • The new documentary film from ESPN follows Curry as he approaches, and ultimately reaches, his 4,000 career three-point shot, making him the first NBA star to ever achieve that milestone.
  • Portrait of an Artist was filmed with 21 IMAX-certified cameras 
  • It includes comments on Curry's impressive career from the likes of Viola Davis, Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, and Jon Batiste.

More ESPN News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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