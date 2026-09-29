Tickets Now Available for IMAX and ESPN's "Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry"

Watching Stephen Curry play has to look incredible in IMAX.

Stephan Curry is one of the greatest basketball stars of all time. A new ESPN film that will run exclusively in IMAX theaters will chronicle his run toward an incredible milestone, and tickets for the film are now available.

What's Happening:

Directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra, Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry will open exclusively in IMAX theaters on October 9, 2026.

Tickets are now available for purchase for the new film and can be found here. It will also tell you which IMAX theaters will screen the film.

The new documentary film from ESPN follows Curry as he approaches, and ultimately reaches, his 4,000 career three-point shot, making him the first NBA star to ever achieve that milestone.

Portrait of an Artist was filmed with 21 IMAX-certified cameras

It includes comments on Curry's impressive career from the likes of Viola Davis, Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, and Jon Batiste.

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