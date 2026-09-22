ESPN Announces "The Fastest Girl in Somalia" 30 For 30 Podcast

the first two episodes are available now.

ESPN's 30 for 30 series has brought sports stories to audiences in unique and interesting ways for years as both a documentary TV series and as a podcast. The latest podcast series will be no exception.

What's Happening:

The next installment of the 30 for 30 podcast series is set. It will be titled The Fastest Girl in Somalia.

It will tell the story of Somali Olympian Samia Yusuf Omar.

As one of only two Somali Olympians at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Omar failed to move past her heat in the 200 meters.

She would return home and begin her training for the 2012 Games in London. However, due to civil war and political instability, her training was exceptionally difficult and occasionally dangerous, leading her to ultimately flee her home and leave her family.

The podcast comes from journalist Teresa Krug, who has been covering Omar's story for years.

The first two episodes of the podcast are available today, September 22, with additional episodes dropping on Tuesdays and Thursdays going forward.

The full release schedule is: September 22 – Episode 1: Nine seconds September 22 – Episode 2: Nowhere to Run September 24 – Episode 3: The Sahara September 29 – Episode 4: Libya October 1 – Episode 5: The Sea



More ESPN News: