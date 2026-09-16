Monday Night Football's Joe Buck Signs Massive Contract Extension with ESPN

Joe Buck is staying with ESPN for six more years.

Joe Buck has been calling Monday Night Football games for ESPN since 2022, and he's going to continue to do so for quite some time. One week into the new NFL season, Buck has reportedly signed a contract extension that will keep him calling football into the next decade.

What's Happening:

According to The Athletic, Joe Buck has signed a six-year contract extension with ESPN worth a reported $108 million.

Buck and his co-anchor Troy Aikman had worked at Fox Sports, but the pair both jumped to ESPN during the 2022 offseason. The duo signed five-year contracts, which will be up next year.

Buck's deal is worth a reported $18 million annually, up from the $15 million per year of his current contract.

Buck and Aikman are already set to call next year's Super Bowl on ESPN. The network also has the rights to the 2031 Super Bowl, so we can pencil in Joe Buck to call that one as well.

Buck called 24 World Series for Fox, and he may do so again. The Athletic claims that ESPN Chief Jimmy Pitaro wants to pick up the rights to the 2029 World Series, and he wants Buck to call it if that happens.

One important item of note is that Buck's co-announcer, Troy Aikman, has not yet signed a new contract. One imagines ESPN would like to keep the successful pair together. Between their time at Fox and ESPN, Buck and Aikman have been calling NFL games together for 25 seasons.

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