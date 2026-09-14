ESPN's Kevin Negandhi Honored After 20 Years with the Sports Network

In our modern world, working in one place for a long time is becoming all the more rare. At The Walt Disney Company, especially, such feats can be difficult due to not infrequent layoffs. But one man has defied those odds for two decades. ESPN SportCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi is celebrating 20 years at ESPN, and by extension, two decades at The Walt Disney Company.

What's Happening:

Sportscaster Kevin Negandhi celebrates his 20th anniversary of employment with ESPN as of tomorrow, September 15, 2026.

In honor of the accomplishment, Negandhi was presented with a Simba statuette by Christine Williamson.

The Simba statue is traditionally given to those who have achieved 20 years of service with The Walt Disney Company.

20 years of @KevinNegandhi at ESPN 🎉



To celebrate the milestone, last week @SportsCenter co-anchor @itsthebaldgirl surprised Kevin with his 20-year Simba statuette, honoring 2 decades with The Walt Disney Company



Congratulations, Kevin! pic.twitter.com/sGBCLJqjwc — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 14, 2026

Negandhi was born in Pennsylvania and had stints as a sports anchor at local stations in Missouri and Florida early in his career.

He made his debut in October 2006 on ESPNews. Since then, he has hosted shows including SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight and Outside the Lines. He has also appeared on College Football on ABC. He's also hosted the Rose Parade.

More ESPN News: