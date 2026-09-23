ESPN College Basketball Analyst Chris Spatola Dies at 47

ESPN has announced the unexpected death of Chris Spatola, known for his on air college basketball analysis.

A decorated Army officer, Spatola was also a former starting guard for the Army Black Knights. ESPN notes he was a four-year starter at West Point, where he lead the team in scoring three years and ranks No. 10 all-time on Army's career points list (1,543).

Spatola would go on to serve on active duty from 2002 to 2007, having deployed in the midst of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Spatola would be awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal for exceptional combat performance and the Army Commendation Medal for outstanding leadership.

Following his service, Spatola would join the staff of his father-in-law, Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, AKA Coach K, at Duke from 2007 to 2012, as well as working as a court coach for gold-medal-winning U.S. teams at the 2008 Olympics and 2010 FIBA world championship.

Said Duke, in a statement, "There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola. Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family."

Spatola joined ESPN in 2015, where he provided analysis during both game and studio productions. He also worked for TNT and SiriusXM.

ESPN's statement on his passing reads, "Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN's college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster. He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Spatola is survived by his wife, Jamie, and their three children.

The Krzyzewski family said, in a statement. "There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola. Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family." It continued, "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We respectfully ask for privacy as our entire family, particularly Jamie and her three beautiful children, grieve and process this unimaginable loss."