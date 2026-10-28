ESPN's Hannah Storm Will Miss New York City Marathon Following Major Surgery
The veteran sports anchor is still likely to return to ESPN soon.
Hannah Storm has been a fixture during ESPN and ABC coverage of the New York City Marathon over the last several years, but the veteran sports reporter won't be there this year following major surgery as part of cancer treatment.
What's Happening:
- Hannah Storm has announced via a post on Twitter that she will not be at the NYC Marathon this year and will be "cheering on my ESPN/ABC MYC Marathon family from my living room."
- Storm says medical advice is what's keeping her from the event, which she had hoped to still cover. Storm recently had a hysterectomy, and doctors think she should continue to rest.
- The hysterectomy was apparently part of cancer treatment.
- Hannah Storm revealed a breast cancer diagnosis in 2024, but following surgery was cancer-free.
- ESPN wished Storm a speedy recovery in their own post:
- While Storm is apparently out for now, it sounds like she will be back soon.
More ESPN News:
- Two longtime ESPN producers are taking Disney's early retirement offer.
- ESPN SC+ recently added Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Highlights.
- The halftime entertainment for Super Bowl LXI has been revealed.