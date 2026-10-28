ESPN Activates Hyperspace as Two Star Wars Droids Join NFL Highlights

SC-79 and BR-46 appeared in the new segment, which reframes Monday Night Football plays with Star Wars-inspired visuals.

ESPN’s SC+ brings a galaxy far, far away to its weekly NFL highlights, introducing two droids as part of the lead-up to Star Wars Funday Football at Super Bowl LXI.

What’s Happening

“Hyperspace Highlights” is a recurring feature on SC+, ESPN’s daily SportsCenter show on Disney+, presenting Monday Night Football plays with Star Wars-inspired visuals.

The segment debuted October 20 as part of ESPN’s announcement of Star Wars Funday Football, an animated alternate presentation of Super Bowl LXI coming February 14, 2027.

The latest edition featured the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and included droids named SC-79 and BR-46.

The segment was introduced by SC+ host Randy Scott, while Gary Striewski activated the highlights with the command “Activate Hyperspace,” before the game’s highlights appeared inside a space-themed window.

ESPN has previously announced that an animated Darth Vader would interview a player participating in that night’s Monday Night Football game on SC+ beginning October 26.

The Cowboys were unstoppable against the Eagles 🍿



Watch this week’s Hyperspace Highlights of Monday Night Football from SC+ on @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/KvLiPQQ61p — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 27, 2026

Activating Hyperspace

The segment opened with Randy Scott introducing the feature as the Hyperspace Highlights logo appeared against a speeding space background. The sequence then faded to two droids, SC-79 and BR-46, before Gary delivered the command “Activate Hyperspace.”

The names of the two droids may contain sports-history Easter eggs. SC-79 appears to reference 1979, the year SportsCenter debuted. BR-46 may point to Buddy Ryan and the 46 defense associated with the 1985 Chicago Bears, who went on to win Super Bowl XX. ESPN has not confirmed these interpretations.

Following Striewski's command, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles helmets appeared onscreen against a hyperspace background, followed by typical game highlights displayed within a space-themed frame.



The weekly feature is part of ESPN’s broader Star Wars football plans, which include Star Wars Funday Football, announced for Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027. Continuing the animated alternate-cast concept previously seen in Toy Story Funday Football and The Simpsons Funday Football, the presentation will transform players into animated avatars and bring Star Wars characters into key moments of the game.

ESPN previously announced a second SC+ feature featuring an animated Darth Vader interviewing an NFL player from that night's Monday Night Football matchup. Although the interviews were scheduled to begin October 26, the Disney+ program viewed that day did not include the anticipated Vader interview.

Star Wars Funday Football will stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App and air on Disney Channel and Disney XD on February 14, 2027.



