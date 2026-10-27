ABC Announces 2026 Holiday Programming Lineup
ABC is getting ready to bring you into the holiday spirit with a massive lineup of programming to bring in yuletide joy.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has announced its 2026 holiday programming lineup, featuring seasonal specials, classic holiday films and holiday-themed episodes of popular shows.
- Holiday episodes will air for Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Scrubs and What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition.
- Annual holiday specials include Dancing with the Holidays, CMA Country Christmas, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026.
- Additional year-end programming includes the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, The Year: 2026 and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
- The Wonderful World of Disney will feature films including The Santa Clause, Home Alone, Die Hard and Father of the Bride.
- ABC will also host the broadcast premieres of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Mufasa: The Lion King.
- Last year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest reached 45.8 million total viewers throughout the night, making it the most co-viewed entertainment special on broadcast television.
- Since joining ABC's holiday lineup in 2022, Home Alone has consistently ranked as the highest-rated movie across networks among adults ages 18–49 and was the most-watched movie among total viewers in 2025.
- Check out the full schedule below:
ABC 2026 Holiday Programming Schedule
November 2026
Wednesday, November 25
8:00–8:30 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”
Thursday, November 26
8:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mary Poppins”
Sunday, November 29
7:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Sound of Music”
Monday, November 30
8:00–10:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
10:00–11:00 PM — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
December 2026
Tuesday, December 1
8:00–9:00 PM — Dancing with the Holidays
9:00–10:01 PM — CMA Country Christmas
Thursday, December 3
8:00–9:00 PM — Celebrity Family Feud: “American Idol Men vs. American Idol Women”
Sunday, December 6
7:00–8:02 PM — America’s Funniest Home Videos: “Festive Flops, Santa’s Knee, and Holiday Hijinks”
8:02–11:00 PM — Die Hard
Tuesday, December 8
8:00–11:00 PM — 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Wednesday, December 9
8:00–8:31 PM — Scrubs: “My Wonderful Life” (Season Finale)
8:31–9:02 PM — Abbott Elementary: “Parents” (Midseason Finale)
Thursday, December 10
8:00–9:00 PM — Press Your Luck: “Holiday Extravaganza IV: Oh My Gracious!”
Sunday, December 13
8:33–11:00 PM — The Fantastic Four: First Steps (World Premiere)
Thursday, December 17
8:00–10:00 PM — iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026
Sunday, December 20
8:33–11:00 PM — Father of the Bride (35th Anniversary)
Wednesday, December 23
9:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Santa Clause”
Thursday, December 24
8:00–10:15 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Home Alone”
Friday, December 25
10:00 AM EST / 9:00 AM CST / 5:00 AM MST / 5:00 AM PST — Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Sunday, December 27
7:00–8:00 PM — AKC National Championship Dog Show Special
8:32–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mufasa: The Lion King” (World Premiere)
Wednesday, December 30
9:00–11:00 PM — The Year: 2026
Thursday, December 31
8:00 PM–4:00 AM — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027
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