ABC Announces 2026 Holiday Programming Lineup

It's time to start planning your holiday parties!

ABC is getting ready to bring you into the holiday spirit with a massive lineup of programming to bring in yuletide joy. 

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has announced its 2026 holiday programming lineup, featuring seasonal specials, classic holiday films and holiday-themed episodes of popular shows.
  • Holiday episodes will air for Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Scrubs and What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition.
  • Annual holiday specials include Dancing with the Holidays, CMA Country Christmas, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026.
  • Additional year-end programming includes the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, The Year: 2026 and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
  • The Wonderful World of Disney will feature films including The Santa Clause, Home Alone, Die Hard and Father of the Bride.
  • ABC will also host the broadcast premieres of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Mufasa: The Lion King.
  • Last year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest reached 45.8 million total viewers throughout the night, making it the most co-viewed entertainment special on broadcast television.
  • Since joining ABC's holiday lineup in 2022, Home Alone has consistently ranked as the highest-rated movie across networks among adults ages 18–49 and was the most-watched movie among total viewers in 2025.
  • Check out the full schedule below:

ABC 2026 Holiday Programming Schedule

November 2026

Wednesday, November 25

8:00–8:30 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

Thursday, November 26

8:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mary Poppins”

Sunday, November 29

7:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Sound of Music”

Monday, November 30

8:00–10:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

10:00–11:00 PM — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

December 2026

Tuesday, December 1

8:00–9:00 PM — Dancing with the Holidays

9:00–10:01 PM — CMA Country Christmas

Thursday, December 3

8:00–9:00 PM — Celebrity Family Feud: “American Idol Men vs. American Idol Women”

Sunday, December 6

7:00–8:02 PM — America’s Funniest Home Videos: “Festive Flops, Santa’s Knee, and Holiday Hijinks”

8:02–11:00 PM — Die Hard

Tuesday, December 8

8:00–11:00 PM — 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Wednesday, December 9

8:00–8:31 PM — Scrubs: “My Wonderful Life” (Season Finale)

8:31–9:02 PM — Abbott Elementary: “Parents” (Midseason Finale)

Thursday, December 10

8:00–9:00 PM — Press Your Luck: “Holiday Extravaganza IV: Oh My Gracious!”

Sunday, December 13

8:33–11:00 PM — The Fantastic Four: First Steps (World Premiere)

Thursday, December 17

8:00–10:00 PM — iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026

Sunday, December 20

8:33–11:00 PM — Father of the Bride (35th Anniversary)

Wednesday, December 23

9:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Santa Clause”

Thursday, December 24

8:00–10:15 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Home Alone”

Friday, December 25

10:00 AM EST / 9:00 AM CST / 5:00 AM MST / 5:00 AM PST — Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Sunday, December 27

7:00–8:00 PM — AKC National Championship Dog Show Special

8:32–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mufasa: The Lion King” (World Premiere)

Wednesday, December 30

9:00–11:00 PM — The Year: 2026

Thursday, December 31

8:00 PM–4:00 AM — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027


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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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