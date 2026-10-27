ABC Announces 2026 Holiday Programming Lineup

It's time to start planning your holiday parties!

ABC is getting ready to bring you into the holiday spirit with a massive lineup of programming to bring in yuletide joy.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced its 2026 holiday programming lineup, featuring seasonal specials, classic holiday films and holiday-themed episodes of popular shows.

Holiday episodes will air for Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Scrubs and What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition.

Annual holiday specials include Dancing with the Holidays, CMA Country Christmas, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026.

Additional year-end programming includes the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, The Year: 2026 and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The Wonderful World of Disney will feature films including The Santa Clause, Home Alone, Die Hard and Father of the Bride.

ABC will also host the broadcast premieres of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Last year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest reached 45.8 million total viewers throughout the night, making it the most co-viewed entertainment special on broadcast television.

Since joining ABC's holiday lineup in 2022, Home Alone has consistently ranked as the highest-rated movie across networks among adults ages 18–49 and was the most-watched movie among total viewers in 2025.

Check out the full schedule below:

ABC 2026 Holiday Programming Schedule

November 2026

Wednesday, November 25

8:00–8:30 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

Thursday, November 26

8:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mary Poppins”

Sunday, November 29

7:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Sound of Music”

Monday, November 30

8:00–10:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

10:00–11:00 PM — Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

December 2026

Tuesday, December 1

8:00–9:00 PM — Dancing with the Holidays

9:00–10:01 PM — CMA Country Christmas

Thursday, December 3

8:00–9:00 PM — Celebrity Family Feud: “American Idol Men vs. American Idol Women”

Sunday, December 6

7:00–8:02 PM — America’s Funniest Home Videos: “Festive Flops, Santa’s Knee, and Holiday Hijinks”

8:02–11:00 PM — Die Hard

Tuesday, December 8

8:00–11:00 PM — 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Wednesday, December 9

8:00–8:31 PM — Scrubs: “My Wonderful Life” (Season Finale)

8:31–9:02 PM — Abbott Elementary: “Parents” (Midseason Finale)

Thursday, December 10

8:00–9:00 PM — Press Your Luck: “Holiday Extravaganza IV: Oh My Gracious!”

Sunday, December 13

8:33–11:00 PM — The Fantastic Four: First Steps (World Premiere)

Thursday, December 17

8:00–10:00 PM — iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026

Sunday, December 20

8:33–11:00 PM — Father of the Bride (35th Anniversary)

Wednesday, December 23

9:00–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Santa Clause”

Thursday, December 24

8:00–10:15 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Home Alone”

Friday, December 25

10:00 AM EST / 9:00 AM CST / 5:00 AM MST / 5:00 AM PST — Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Sunday, December 27

7:00–8:00 PM — AKC National Championship Dog Show Special

8:32–11:00 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Mufasa: The Lion King” (World Premiere)

Wednesday, December 30

9:00–11:00 PM — The Year: 2026

Thursday, December 31

8:00 PM–4:00 AM — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027





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