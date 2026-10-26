"American Idol" Poised to Return to Film at Disney’s Aulani Resort in January

"A national television production" is coming to Aulani in January... could it be American Idol?

Filming is set to take place at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, in January 2027, which likely will be for the yearly return of American Idol to the Hawaiian paradise.

What's Happening:

Disney’s Aulani Resort will welcome “a national television production" from January 23–28, 2027.

During this period, the television production will utilize a portion of Ko Olina beach at Aulani Resort.

Activities and amenities will continue to be available for guests along the rest of the beach.

During the dates listed above, it is possible that guests may see or hear production taking place, although noise should not be heard between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

While it’s not confirmed which national television production will be setting up shop at Aulani, it’s quite likely that it will be American Idol, which has a tradition of visiting the resort every year.

Last season saw the introduction of the Ohana Round at Aulani – designed as the ultimate focus group – blending peer respect, emotional support and professional insight before the competition moves on to America’s Vote.

Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning – marking the third season of this judge trio.

This will be the tenth season of American Idol on ABC and its 25th overall – with production moving to Georgia for the first time.

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