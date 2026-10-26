"American Idol" Poised to Return to Film at Disney’s Aulani Resort in January

"A national television production" is coming to Aulani in January... could it be American Idol?
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Filming is set to take place at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, in January 2027, which likely will be for the yearly return of American Idol to the Hawaiian paradise.

What's Happening:

  • Disney’s Aulani Resort will welcome “a national television production" from January 23–28, 2027.
  • During this period, the television production will utilize a portion of Ko Olina beach at Aulani Resort.
  • Activities and amenities will continue to be available for guests along the rest of the beach.
  • During the dates listed above, it is possible that guests may see or hear production taking place, although noise should not be heard between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
  • While it’s not confirmed which national television production will be setting up shop at Aulani, it’s quite likely that it will be American Idol, which has a tradition of visiting the resort every year.
  • Last season saw the introduction of the Ohana Round at Aulani – designed as the ultimate focus group – blending peer respect, emotional support and professional insight before the competition moves on to America’s Vote.
  • Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning – marking the third season of this judge trio.
  • This will be the tenth season of American Idol on ABC and its 25th overall – with production moving to Georgia for the first time.

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