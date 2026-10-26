Hulu's "Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death" True-Crime Docuseries to Explore Extreme Biohacking and Mysterious Deaths
The three-part series dives into the dark side of online masculinity and influencer culture, premiering November 10.
Hulu has announced Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death, a new three-part true-crime docuseries exploring extreme biohacking, influencer culture, and a series of mysterious deaths within an online masculinity movement.
What's Happening:
- The series follows Dr. Tony Huge, a controversial figure who promotes experimental body-enhancement techniques to followers willing to take extreme risks to transform their appearances.
- When Leo & Longevity, a penis-enlargement expert and close associate of Tony Huge, is found dead in Thailand, fellow influencers begin investigating his death and questioning Tony and his right-hand man, Connor Murphy.
- As online speculation grows, attention turns to other suspicious deaths involving members of Tony Huge's inner circle.
- Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death is directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Boardwalk Pictures (Welcome to Wrexham) and Hyperobject Industries (Don't Look Up), with Adam McKay among the executive producers.
- All three episodes premiere Tuesday, November 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- The series joins Hulu's growing true-crime documentary lineup, which includes Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, and Swipe Right on the Devil.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu is developing a new family drama based on Sarah MacLean’s novel These Summer Storms, with Erin Foster and Sara Foster attached to produce.
- Hulu's reimagined version of the social experiment series The Circle has found its host in author, host and creator Tinx.
- The ongoing first season of the popular E! reality series The Golden Life has found a streaming home at Hulu.
- Get excited, Gleeks! A Glee revival series has been ordered by Disney+ and Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now