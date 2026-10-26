Hulu's "Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death" True-Crime Docuseries to Explore Extreme Biohacking and Mysterious Deaths

The three-part series dives into the dark side of online masculinity and influencer culture, premiering November 10.

Hulu has announced Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death, a new three-part true-crime docuseries exploring extreme biohacking, influencer culture, and a series of mysterious deaths within an online masculinity movement.

What's Happening:

The series follows Dr. Tony Huge, a controversial figure who promotes experimental body-enhancement techniques to followers willing to take extreme risks to transform their appearances.

When Leo & Longevity, a penis-enlargement expert and close associate of Tony Huge, is found dead in Thailand, fellow influencers begin investigating his death and questioning Tony and his right-hand man, Connor Murphy.

As online speculation grows, attention turns to other suspicious deaths involving members of Tony Huge's inner circle.

Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death is directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Boardwalk Pictures (Welcome to Wrexham) and Hyperobject Industries (Don't Look Up), with Adam McKay among the executive producers.

All three episodes premiere Tuesday, November 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The series joins Hulu's growing true-crime documentary lineup, which includes Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, and Swipe Right on the Devil.

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