E!’s New Reality Series "The Golden Life" Coming to Hulu in November

The ongoing first season of the popular E! reality series The Golden Life has found a streaming home at Hulu.

What's Happening:

VERSANT, the company behind E!'s The Golden Life – which is currently airing its first season – has announced that the reality series will soon be coming to Hulu.

The first two episodes will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning November 3, while the remaining episodes will be available seven days after premiering on E!

The Golden Life debuted on E! on Tuesday, October 20, and new episodes air weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The Golden Life follows Kelly Bensimon, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer as the iconic group of New York snowbirds pack their bags and head down to sunny Palm Beach, FL, to reconnect in their “golden” era of life. Whether it’s yacht parties accompanied by past flings on the not-so-sunny coast of Florida, championing the Gay Polo League, an old-school girls weekend in Miami, or glamorous shop-and-sip events in luxury boutiques, the ladies bring their iconic personalities to the exclusive Palm Beach scene.

This season on The Golden Life, Kelly returns to her roots in Palm Beach after blazing a new path as a real estate mogul in NYC. Luann takes her dazzling cabaret show nationwide with her trusted sidekick, Roger. Dorinda leaves behind the chilly weather at Bluestone Manor to embrace her next chapter in the sun, where she’s preparing for her next book launch. While always the life of the party, Sonja continues her zen down south, and Ramona “wows” Palm Beach society with her passion for charity galas and vibrant soirees.