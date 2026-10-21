E!’s New Reality Series "The Golden Life" Coming to Hulu in November
The new E! reality series has found its streaming home!
The ongoing first season of the popular E! reality series The Golden Life has found a streaming home at Hulu.
What's Happening:
- VERSANT, the company behind E!'s The Golden Life – which is currently airing its first season – has announced that the reality series will soon be coming to Hulu.
- The first two episodes will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning November 3, while the remaining episodes will be available seven days after premiering on E!
- The Golden Life debuted on E! on Tuesday, October 20, and new episodes air weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
- The Golden Life follows Kelly Bensimon, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer as the iconic group of New York snowbirds pack their bags and head down to sunny Palm Beach, FL, to reconnect in their “golden” era of life. Whether it’s yacht parties accompanied by past flings on the not-so-sunny coast of Florida, championing the Gay Polo League, an old-school girls weekend in Miami, or glamorous shop-and-sip events in luxury boutiques, the ladies bring their iconic personalities to the exclusive Palm Beach scene.
- This season on The Golden Life, Kelly returns to her roots in Palm Beach after blazing a new path as a real estate mogul in NYC. Luann takes her dazzling cabaret show nationwide with her trusted sidekick, Roger. Dorinda leaves behind the chilly weather at Bluestone Manor to embrace her next chapter in the sun, where she’s preparing for her next book launch. While always the life of the party, Sonja continues her zen down south, and Ramona “wows” Palm Beach society with her passion for charity galas and vibrant soirees.
- Season one of The Golden Life will continue in the new year with additional episodes featuring the cast in the glitzy Hamptons social scene, joined by Candace Bushnell and Margaret Josephs.
More Hulu News:
- Get excited, Gleeks! A Glee revival series has been ordered by Disney+ and Hulu.
- American Horror Story has been renewed for Season 14 one week ahead of the show's Season 13 finale.
- Hulu has shared the official trailer and key art for the upcoming spin-off The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
- The Power of Three is returning to Hulu just in time for Halloween, as all eight seasons of Charmed join the streaming service’s Huluween lineup.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now