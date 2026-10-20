"Charmed" Casts a Spell on Huluween With All Eight Seasons

The supernatural drama starring the Halliwell sisters arrives on Hulu with all eight seasons as part of the streaming service’s Halloween programming.

The Power of Three is returning to Hulu just in time for Halloween, as all eight seasons of Charmed join the streaming service’s Huluween lineup.

What’s Happening:

Beginning October 23, viewers can stream all 178 episodes of the supernatural drama, which follows the Halliwell sisters as they discover their magical abilities and embrace their destinies as powerful good witches.

Charmed centers on three sisters who discover they possess magical powers, drawing them into a world of demons, dark magic, and supernatural threats. Known as the Charmed Ones, the sisters are destined to protect the innocent and battle evil while navigating the challenges of family, relationships, and everyday life.

As the series progresses, the Halliwell sisters face the consequences of balancing their supernatural responsibilities with their desire for normal lives. After seven years of protecting the innocent and fighting demons, they begin searching for a different destiny, hoping to leave their dangerous past behind.

The sisters previously faked their deaths and assumed new identities, changing their appearances to the outside world while remaining recognizable to those closest to them. However, their attempt to escape their former lives brings its own complications, as they struggle with the guilt of abandoning their fight against the supernatural evil still threatening the world.

Originally premiering in 1998, Charmed became a defining supernatural series, blending witchcraft, mythology, action, and family drama. Its central theme of sisterhood remains at the heart of the story, with the Halliwells’ bond serving as their greatest source of strength.

With all eight seasons arriving on Hulu October 23, fans can revisit the sisters’ magical adventures or experience the series for the first time as part of the platform’s annual Huluween programming.

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