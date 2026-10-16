Tonight's ABC News "20/20" Deals with the Discovery of Two Suitcases Containing Something Very Unpleasant

True crime addicts are going to want to tune in for this installment.

While it might not appeal to the average Disney fan, tonight's episode of 20/20 from ABC News could prove to be quite interesting to those invested in true crime stories. More details below.

What's happening:

A new episode of ABC News's 20/20 airs tonight-- Friday, October 16 -- from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM on the Disney-owned ABC Network.

-- from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM on the Disney-owned ABC Network. This two-hour installment is entitled "The Suitcase Murders" and will deal with a case involving two suitcases full of human remains that were discovered alongside a highway in Wisconsin.

Somehow connected to the mystery are a missing 37-year-old woman named Laura Simonson and a former police officer nicknamed Mr. Handcuffs, both of whom may be involved in "a disturbing online world."

20/20 first launched in 1978 and is currently hosted by ABC News correspondents David Muir and Deborah Roberts, the latter of whom also hosts the popular 20/20: The After Show podcast (available in video form on YouTube and Hulu).

In addition to airing on ABC tonight, "The Suitcase Murders" will become available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ tomorrow-- Saturday, October 17.

Previous stories from 20/20:

The October 9 episode investigated a South Carolina murder and years-long manhunt.

On October 2, we learned how DNA technology helped solve a murder.

Back in September, the season premiere of 20/20 dealt with the Salem Strangler.