"20/20" Examines How Breakthrough DNA Technology Helped Solve the Murder of Allison Feldman

John Quiñones revisits the years-long investigation and the forensic genetic genealogy that ultimately led detectives to Allison’s killer.

A new episode of 20/20 explores how groundbreaking DNA technology helped investigators finally solve the years-long mystery surrounding the 2015 murder of Allison Feldman.

What's Happening:

ABC’s 20/20 will revisit the 2015 murder of Allison Feldman, a young medical salesperson who was found beaten and sexually assaulted inside her Scottsdale, Arizona, home.

Investigators initially questioned those closest to Feldman, but none matched the unknown DNA profile recovered from the crime scene. The case remained unsolved for years until advances in forensic genetic genealogy and familial DNAled authorities to a man who had no known connection to Feldman.

ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on the investigation in the new 20/20 episode, “Home Alone.” He travels to Arizona to revisit the crime scene and speak with Feldman’s family and members of law enforcement who worked to solve the case.

New 20/20 contributors David and Kristen Mittelman of Othram Labs will explain the DNA technology that helped investigators identify the killer and ultimately crack the cold case.

The Mittelmans are joining 20/20 this season to provide insight into advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy. Their Texas-based biotechnology company, Othram Labs, has used the technology to assist in hundreds of investigations.

20/20: Home Alone airs Friday, October 2 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, with the episode streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The case will also be explored further on the 20/20: The After Show podcast, where David and Kristen Mittelman will break down the science behind the DNA evidence. The companion episode will be released Monday, October 5 on major podcast platforms, the ABC News app and YouTube.

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