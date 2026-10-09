"20/20" Investigates South Carolina Murder and Years-Long Manhunt in "Born to Kill"
The new episode explores the murder of Cati Blauvelt and the search for her estranged husband, who spent years hiding under a false identity.
A new episode of 20/20 revisits the shocking murder of a young South Carolina woman and the years-long manhunt for her estranged husband.
What's Happening:
- ABC’s 20/20 will investigate the murder of 22-year-old Cati Blauvelt in an all-new episode titled “Born to Kill.”
- After Cati disappears from her Simpsonville, South Carolina, hometown, two friends discover her body stabbed to death in the basement of an abandoned house.
While investigators initially suspect the two men, attention eventually shifts to Cati’s estranged husband, Army recruiter John Blauvelt, whose suspicious behavior includes bringing his 17-year-old girlfriend, Hannah Thompson, to Cati’s funeral.
- As police continue their investigation, John goes AWOL and flees with Hannah, who later resurfaces in Oregon without him.
- After years on the run, John is arrested in Medford, Oregon, where he had been living under an alias. He is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, though he is appealing the conviction. Hannah receives three years of probation after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony.
- 20/20: Born to Kill airs Friday, October 9 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, with the episode streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.
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