ABC Orders Pilot for "Rabbit," American Remake of British Hit "Ludwig"

The comedy-drama follows a reclusive puzzle writer who impersonates his missing detective twin brother and unexpectedly becomes a crime-solving sensation.

The popular BBC comedy crime drama Ludwig might be heading stateside, as ABC has ordered a pilot for a US adaptation.

What's Happening:

​​Deadline reports that ABC has ordered a pilot for Rabbit, an American adaptation of the popular British comedy-drama Ludwig, which stars David Mitchell.

The project comes from Megan Ganz, Humphrey Ker, Jon Steinberg, and Dan Shotz, with 20th Television serving as the studio.

The original Ludwig debuted on the BBC in 2024 and has become a major hit in the UK, with its second season premiere attracting more than 9 million viewers, making it Britain's most-watched show of 2026.

The series follows John Taylor (Mitchell), a reclusive puzzle maker who assumes the identity of his missing twin brother, a police detective, to investigate his disappearance. Along the way, he finds himself solving other criminal cases.

Rabbit will follow a similar premise, centering on Mark, a solitary puzzle writer known as Rabbit, whose life is turned upside down when his homicide detective twin brother disappears.

Posing as his brother within the Cambridge, Massachusetts Police Department, Mark sets out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance, only to discover that his exceptional puzzle-solving skills make him an unexpected crime-solving sensation.

Ganz, whose credits include Mythic Quest, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Modern Family, will write the pilot alongside Ker, who also worked on Mythic Quest and previously served as an executive director of Wrexham AFC, as seen in FX’s Welcome to Wrexham.

The duo will executive produce alongside Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunner Jon Steinberg and executive producer Dan Shotz.

Original Ludwig star David Mitchell, creator Mark Brotherhood, and Big Talk's Kenton Allen will also serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, the original Ludwig has already been renewed for a third season and a Christmas special by the BBC, with its second season arriving on BritBox on October 13.

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