"Abbott Elementary" is Going to Disneyland for its 100th Episode

"You've reached a television milestone. What are you going to do next?..."

It's something of a tradition for ABC sitcoms to have special episodes where the characters visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World, and now ABC's current most popular sitcom, Abbott Elementary, is set to continue that tradition. What's more, while the episode will surely be a special event for the characters, it's a big deal for the cast and crew as well.

What's Happening:

ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary is currently filming an episode at the Disneyland Resort.

While no details about the episode itself are known at this time, Deadline reports the episode will be the show's 100th, and will act as the series' mid-season finale in December.

The cast was captured on social media during some of the episode's filming, which took place during park hours.

Hitting 100 episodes is a solid milestone for any show. Back when series syndication was a key part of a TV show's lifecycle, 100 episodes were considered necessary for successful syndication. While that's become less important in the era of streaming, it's still pretty impressive.

A Disneyland episode is also something of a rite of passage for ABC sitcoms. Modern Family, Black-ish, The Goldbergs, Family Matters, and Full House all had episodes that took place either at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, so Abbott Elementary is carrying on a tradition.

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