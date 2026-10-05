Performers Revealed for CMA's Two-Hour ABC Tribute to Dolly Parton

"CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" will air live October 21 on ABC and Disney+

The Country Music Association is set to honor Dolly Parton with a special television event on ABC later this month – and we've just found out the star-studded lineup of performers for the special.

What's Happening:

Following Parton's passing on August 25, the special will bring together performances, archival footage, and personal stories to celebrate her extraordinary career and the impact she had as an artist, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian, and entrepreneur. The event will trace her journey from her childhood in the mountains of East Tennessee to her remarkable career and lasting influence on generations of fans around the world.

The two-hour television tribute to Parton's legacy will feature the following performers: Ashley McBryde Béla Fleck Brad Paisley Carly Pearce Carrie Underwood Darius Rucker Ella Langley Kelsea Ballerini Kristen Bell Kristin Chenoweth Lady A Lainey Wilson Little Big Town Lukas Nelson Molly Tuttle Reba McEntire Ricky Skaggs Sierra Hull Vince Gill Zac Brown

They will all be joined by Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as special guests, in addition to a performance from a Belmont University student ensemble, reflecting the university’s ongoing “Dolly U” programming that seeks to engage students in learning from Parton’s career, artistry and entrepreneurial legacy.

Amy Grant Kimberly Williams-Paisley Additional surprise tributes from friends across the entertainment world will also be featured throughout the special.

In conjunction with the special, the CMA and Belmont University will donate a portion of proceeds to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the early childhood book-gifting program founded by Parton.

Disney is also supporting the Imagination Library as part of its efforts to further the organization's mission of inspiring children to imagine their possibilities.

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton will air live on Wednesday, October 21, from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally. The two-hour special will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

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