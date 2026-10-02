The Sidekick’s Snack: Celebrate Guillermo's Incredible Run on "Dancing with the Stars" with Exclusive Nachos at The El Capitan Theatre
Jimmy Kimmel's lovable sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez is being celebrated with a limited-time snack at The El Capitan Theatre.
The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating everybody's favorite sidekick and dancer with the stars, Guillermo Rodriguez, with a special limited-time snack.
What's Happening:
- Guillermo Rodriguez has been part of Jimmy Kimmel Live! since the show’s launch in 2003, originally working as a parking lot security guard before his personality and chemistry with Jimmy Kimmel led to appearances in comedy sketches.
- He eventually became Kimmel’s longtime sidekick and one of the show’s most recognizable personalities, known for celebrity interviews, Oscar red carpet coverage and recurring comedy segments.
- Recently, Guillermo traded late night for the ballroom as a celebrity contestant on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars, partnered with two-time Mirrorball champion Witney Carson.
- After scoring 10 out of 30 for his premiere-night cha-cha, Guillermo has steadily improved, reaching 15 out of 30 for his Yacht Rock Night foxtrot while earning enthusiastic support from the ballroom audience and viewers.
- Now, The El Capitan Theatre (which is located right next door to where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is filmed) is capitalizing on the love of Guillermo by introducing a special limited-time snack.
- Head on over to try Guillermo's Grande Nachos, available now through October 8 coinciding with screenings of Pixar's Coco.
More Disney TV News:
- Disney is showcasing the first episode of their new series Coven Academy for free to potential viewers on YouTube.
- A new licensing agreement will see some Disney+ favorites arrive on Netflix, while still being available to watch on Disney+.
- Disney star Sway Bhatia paid tribute to her role on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers during last night's Worlds Collide Tour stop in Anaheim.
- After nearly two years since it was announced, we now have the first teaser for the highly-anticipated new animated series, Messi and the Giants.
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