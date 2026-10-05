I Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts! Original "Ghostbusters" to Air During "The Wonderful World of Disney" on ABC

And yes, we know it's not a Disney movie.

A non-Disney spooky classic is the latest film set for an airing during The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC.

What's Happening:

ABC is continuing their weekly airing of spooky movies during the month of October with a screening of the original Ghostbusters from 1984.

What's interesting here is that the film is airing during The Wonderful World of Disney, but is not in fact a Disney film. It was released by Columbia Pictures, which is currently a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Ghostbusters in fact featured more frequently at Universal Orlando Resort, where a show was featured in the 1990s and the franchise has been featured as part of Halloween Horror Nights.

Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver, the original Ghostbusters saw New York overrun by ghosts, leading a team of scientists to turn to paranormal investigation to save the city.

Ghostbusters airs Sunday, October 25 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

airs Sunday, October 25 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be preceeded by The Sixth Sense on October 11 and Hocus Pocus on October 18.

More Disney TV News:

Artists like Carrie Underwood, Ella Langley and Zac Brown will pay tribute to Dolly Parton in an upcoming two-hour CMA special airing on ABC.

Coven Academy has secured the top spot in viewership at Disney+, and is proving to be a fan-favorite with its Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating everybody's favorite sidekick and dancer with the stars, Guillermo Rodriguez, with a special limited-time snack.

A new licensing agreement will see some Disney+ favorites arrive on Netflix, while still being available to watch on Disney+.