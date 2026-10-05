I Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts! Original "Ghostbusters" to Air During "The Wonderful World of Disney" on ABC
And yes, we know it's not a Disney movie.
A non-Disney spooky classic is the latest film set for an airing during The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC.
What's Happening:
- ABC is continuing their weekly airing of spooky movies during the month of October with a screening of the original Ghostbusters from 1984.
- What's interesting here is that the film is airing during The Wonderful World of Disney, but is not in fact a Disney film. It was released by Columbia Pictures, which is currently a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment.
- Ghostbusters in fact featured more frequently at Universal Orlando Resort, where a show was featured in the 1990s and the franchise has been featured as part of Halloween Horror Nights.
- Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver, the original Ghostbusters saw New York overrun by ghosts, leading a team of scientists to turn to paranormal investigation to save the city.
- Ghostbusters airs Sunday, October 25 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
- It will be preceeded by The Sixth Sense on October 11 and Hocus Pocus on October 18.
More Disney TV News:
- Artists like Carrie Underwood, Ella Langley and Zac Brown will pay tribute to Dolly Parton in an upcoming two-hour CMA special airing on ABC.
- Coven Academy has secured the top spot in viewership at Disney+, and is proving to be a fan-favorite with its Rotten Tomatoes scores.
- The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating everybody's favorite sidekick and dancer with the stars, Guillermo Rodriguez, with a special limited-time snack.
- A new licensing agreement will see some Disney+ favorites arrive on Netflix, while still being available to watch on Disney+.
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