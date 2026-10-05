I Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts! Original "Ghostbusters" to Air During "The Wonderful World of Disney" on ABC

And yes, we know it's not a Disney movie.
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A non-Disney spooky classic is the latest film set for an airing during The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC.

What's Happening:

  • ABC is continuing their weekly airing of spooky movies during the month of October with a screening of the original Ghostbusters from 1984.
  • What's interesting here is that the film is airing during The Wonderful World of Disney, but is not in fact a Disney film. It was released by Columbia Pictures, which is currently a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment.
  • Ghostbusters in fact featured more frequently at Universal Orlando Resort, where a show was featured in the 1990s and the franchise has been featured as part of Halloween Horror Nights.
  • Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver, the original Ghostbusters saw New York overrun by ghosts, leading a team of scientists to turn to paranormal investigation to save the city. 
  • Ghostbusters airs Sunday, October 25 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
  • It will be preceeded by The Sixth Sense on October 11 and Hocus Pocus on October 18.

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