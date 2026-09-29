"The Wonderful World of Disney" Brings a Bunch of "Hocus Pocus" to ABC
The 1990s cult classic will air as ABC counts down to Halloween!
A spooky October on The Wonderful World of Disney is continuing with one of Disney's most beloved Halloween classics, Hocus Pocus.
What’s Happening:
- Following the airings of Cruella on October 4 and The Sixth Sense on October 11, the third Sunday of October will see an airing of a beloved cult classic from the 1990s – Hocus Pocus!
- In the 1993 film, a teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.
- Hocus Pocus airs Sunday, October 18 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
- Can’t make the TV broadcast? You can stream the film anytime on Disney+.
- If you happen to be in the Hollywood area on October 9, you can catch a special screening of Hocus Pocus at The El Capitan Theatre.
- Looking for more spooky movies to watch? You might want to check out the full schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.
More ABC News:
- Grey's Anatomy has cast a trio of actors in guest starring roles for its upcoming 23rd season.
- We now have official confirmation of who will be returning to judge and host American Idol for the competition series' landmark 25th season.
- Tamera Mowry-Housley is set to guest star in the upcoming second season of ABC's Scrubs reboot.
- 20/20 is back for a brand-new season of true crime with a look at the murder of college student Claire Gravel.
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