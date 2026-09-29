"The Wonderful World of Disney" Brings a Bunch of "Hocus Pocus" to ABC

The 1990s cult classic will air as ABC counts down to Halloween!

A spooky October on The Wonderful World of Disney is continuing with one of Disney's most beloved Halloween classics, Hocus Pocus.

What’s Happening:

Following the airings of Cruella on October 4 and The Sixth Sense on October 11, the third Sunday of October will see an airing of a beloved cult classic from the 1990s – Hocus Pocus!

In the 1993 film, a teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

Hocus Pocus airs Sunday, October 18 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Can’t make the TV broadcast? You can stream the film anytime on Disney+.

If you happen to be in the Hollywood area on October 9, you can catch a special screening of Hocus Pocus at The El Capitan Theatre.

Looking for more spooky movies to watch? You might want to check out the full schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

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