"The Wonderful World of Disney" Brings a Bunch of "Hocus Pocus" to ABC

The 1990s cult classic will air as ABC counts down to Halloween!
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A spooky October on The Wonderful World of Disney is continuing with one of Disney's most beloved Halloween classics, Hocus Pocus.

What’s Happening:

  • Following the airings of Cruella on October 4 and The Sixth Sense on October 11, the third Sunday of October will see an airing of a beloved cult classic from the 1990s – Hocus Pocus!
  • In the 1993 film, a teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.
  • Hocus Pocus airs Sunday, October 18 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
  • Can’t make the TV broadcast? You can stream the film anytime on Disney+.
  • If you happen to be in the Hollywood area on October 9, you can catch a special screening of Hocus Pocus at The El Capitan Theatre.
  • Looking for more spooky movies to watch? You might want to check out the full schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

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