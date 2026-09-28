"Grey’s Anatomy" Adds Sarah Levy, Martin Martinez and Trevor Tordjman as Season 23 Guest Stars
Three new guest stars are heading to Grey Sloan Memorial as the long-running ABC medical drama returns for its 23rd season.
Grey's Anatomy has cast a trio of actors in guest starring roles for its upcoming 23rd season.
What's Happening:
- Grey’s Anatomy is adding some fresh faces for its upcoming 23rd season, with Sarah Levy, Martin Martinez and Trevor Tordjman set to guest star on the long-running ABC medical drama, according to Variety.
- Levy, best known for playing Twyla Sands on Schitt’s Creek, will appear as Corrie, described as “witty and a bit of an oddball, Corrie is very pregnant. She has a lot of anxiety about giving birth to her second child after the traumatic experience she had with her first child.”
- Martinez, who has appeared in Never Have I Ever, portrays Charlie, who “has had a rough upbringing and as a result of the trauma he’s experienced, he has a tough exterior and struggles to trust other people.”
- ZOMBIES and Bunk'd alum Tordjman plays Thomas, “the fun loving and charming boy next door who doesn’t realize he is as cute as he is. Thomas is at the hospital to help ensure his brother’s girlfriend is okay.”
- Season 23 follows the departures of longtime stars Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, whose characters Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman concluded their runs as series regulars with the Season 22 finale.
- Earlier this year, a new spinoff of Grey's Anatomy was announced to be in development, this one set in Texas.
- Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, October 15, streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
More ABC News:
- This week, Dancing with the Stars will celebrate everybody’s favorite made-up genre of music from the late 70s and early 80s: Yacht Rock!
- We now have official confirmation of who will be returning to judge and host American Idol for the competition series' landmark 25th season.
- Tamera Mowry-Housley is set to guest star in the upcoming second season of ABC's Scrubs reboot.
- 20/20 is back for a brand-new season of true crime with a look at the murder of college student Claire Gravel.
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