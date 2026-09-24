Frights and Spooks Await at The El Capitan Theatre with "Hocus Pocus" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Fan Events
See two of Disney's most beloved Halloween classics on the big screen at The El Capitan Theatre!
Something wicked is coming to Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre! Get ready for special events and screenings of Halloween classics throughout the month of October.
What’s Happening:
- The El Capitan Theatre is rolling out special events this month to kick off its Spooktacular Season and get guests into the Halloween spirit.
- Spooky season devotees will be able to enjoy special screenings of two iconic Disney Halloween classics – Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Hocus Pocus Fan Event – Friday, October 9
- The fan event will have a special introduction from Hocus Pocus composer John Debney and screenwriter David Kirschner.
- Channel your inner Sanderson Sister by dressing in your All Hallows’ Eve Best and snap a photo at the Hocus Pocus themed photo op.
- Tickets are $35 and include an event credential, 64oz popcorn tub and 24oz fountain drink.
- Hocus Pocus will also show for regular screenings October 9 through October 15 at 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Fan Event – Friday, October 16
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Fan Event creeps into the El Capitan on October 16 at 7:30pm in 4D!
- See props from The Nightmare Before Christmas and a live drawing demo with George McClements before the movie.
- Tickets are $70 and include a reserved seat, Jack Skellington popcorn container with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential.
- Regular screenings of The Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D take place from October 16 through November 1 at 9:30am, 12:00pm, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, and 7:30pm.
- A 10:00pm screening is only available on Friday through Sunday, and tickets are $24 for guests of all ages.
- Before each showing, guests will also be treated to the classic Silly Symphony short, The Skeleton Dance.
- A special Four is a Scream Pack is available for The Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D for $80 and includes four tickets.
More Disney Movie News:
- Jean Smart, star of the hit comedy series Hacks, has joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures' sequel to The Family Stone.
- Popular girl group KATSEYE are bringing their latest film, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, to Disney+ and Hulu next month.
- On the heels of very well received film festival screenings, a new trailer and poster are here for Searchlight Pictures' Wild Horse Nine.
- The ill-fated M3GAN spinoff SOULM8TE is coming to Hulu next month.
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