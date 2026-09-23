A New "Wild Horse Nine" Trailer Arrives Following Film Festival Acclaim
Oscar Buzz is growing for John Malkovich's performance.
A new trailer and poster have debuted for Wild Horse Nine, the upcoming Searchlight Pictures release from writer/director Martin McDonagh.
What's Happening:
- A new trailer is here for Wild Horse Nine, the new 1970s-set film from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin filmmaker Martin McDonagh.
- John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell star in the film as CIA agents sent to Easter Island shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup.
- Much of the trailer focuses on Lee (Rockwell) growing concerned by the increasingly erratic and unpredictable behavior of his older partner, Chris (Malkovich), and whether it might endanger their mission.
- Wild Horse Nine is opening in the wake of very well received recent screenings at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF, with the film currently boasting a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.
- There has been particular praise for Malkovich's performance, with Oscar buzz growing for the veteran actor. At the Venice Film Festival, he won their Volpi Cup for Best Actor.
- An updated poster has also been released, incorporating quotes from some of those positive reviews.
- Wild Horse Nine also stars Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey.
- The film opens on November 6 in the United Stated and UK.
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