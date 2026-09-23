"Hacks" Star Jean Smart Joins Searchlight Pictures' "The Family Stone" Sequel

Smart will star alongside nearly all of the original film's cast members.

Jean Smart, star of the hit comedy series Hacks, has joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures' sequel to The Family Stone.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Jean Smart has joined the cast of The Families Stone, Searchlight’s sequel to the perennial holiday favorite The Family Stone.

Smart is fresh off her historic fifth Emmy win for her role as Deborah Vance in HBO's Hacks, which came to a close earlier this year.

Aside from her role in Hacks, Smart might be known to Disney fans as the voice of Kim Possible's mom in the popular Disney Channel series.

She'll next be seen in Amazon MGM Studios' Egg Baby, a romantic comedy where she'll star alongside Ariana Greenblatt.

Details on Smart's role in The Families Stone are being kept under wraps, but she will star alongside the likes of Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider, and Brian White.

The sequel will pick up 20 years after the death of Diane Keaton's character, matriarch Sybil Stone — something that was depicted in the original film — as the Stone family again reunites for Christmas, only to face the season’s biggest surprise: their father (Nelson) has unexpectedly invited the woman he’s fallen in love with to meet the family.

Production on the sequel is set to take place this fall in New York, with the original director Tom Bezucha back to direct from his own script.

The premise for the original film saw Everett Stone (Mulroney) brings his tightly wound girlfriend Meredith (Parker) home to meet his liberal, bohemian New England family over the holidays. A disastrous visit leads to romantic complications, shifting loyalties and the revelation that Keaton’s Sybil is terminally ill.

The Family Stone has since become a holiday favorite and grossed $92 million worldwide during its December 2005 release by (at the time) 20th Century Fox.

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