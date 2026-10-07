"Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest" Coming to Disney+

It's been apparent for years that streaming is the future of television, as more and more people cease using cable or satellite TV entirely. However, one area of TV that has continued to be exclusive to traditional broadcast has been the live television special. However, we've started to see even that shift begin, and it will continue this New Year's Eve.

What's Happening:

ABC's exceptionally long-named Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 will return for its annual New Year's Eve broadcast, but for the first time ever, the show will be simulcast on Disney+ alongside the ABC broadcast.

The Disney+ announcement came alongside the official list of the evening's hosts.

Mr. Seacrest will host from Times Square alongside actress Rita Ora.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and TV personality Julianne Hough will handle hosting duties in Las Vegas.

Comedian and actor Druski will host events taking place in Chicago.

Additional information, such as the various performers and additional guests, was not confirmed. They likely haven't been finalized quite yet.

The Disney+ news for New Year's Eve comes the same day that it was announced that Super Bowl LXI will also air live on Disney+. Audiences are pivoting more and more to streaming already, but getting access to these sorts of events as well only gives viewers more reason to embrace streaming.

The fact that the New Year's special will air "alongside" the ABC broadcast would seem to indicate that, like watching Dancing with the Stars on Disney+, the show will be tape-delayed in time zones outside the East Coast. While I understand why that makes sense, on behalf of old people everywhere, I would like to ask that the broadcast air live on the West Coast so I don't have to stay up so late.

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