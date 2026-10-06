"Disney+ Insider" Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of the "Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour"
Take a peek behind the curtain of the popular and ongoing "Worlds Collide Tour"
Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock fans can learn a little more about the ongoing Worlds Collide Tour thanks to a new edition of Disney+ Insider.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of Disney+ Insider takes fans behind the scenes of the spectacular Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour, which is currently making its way across the nation.
- Trevor Tordjman (Zombies) and Jordan Clark (Bunk’d) host this behind the scenes look, where they're given insider access hours before the doors open — seeing an empty venue transform into an all-new arena spectacular.
- They catch up with stars Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd, and even learn next-level choreography from the tour.
- From backstage rituals to the final rehearsal, get an exclusive preview of electrifying special effects, nostalgic set pieces, and fan interactions that will captivate audiences before this unforgettable show hits arenas around the world.
- Disney+ Insider: Worlds Collide Concert Tour is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.
More on the Worlds Collide Tour:
- The Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour kicked off September 25, 2026 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, bringing stars from all three Disney Channel franchises to 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico before wrapping December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
- Featured on the tour are Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.
- We have a complete rundown of the show's setlist, merchandise and a review of what you can expect.
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