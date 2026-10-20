"American Horror Story" Renewed for Season 14 Ahead of Season 13 Finale

The long-running anthology series will continue to run even longer!

As American Horror Story continues its milestone 13th season, the story won't be ending there – as FX has renewed the popular anthology series for a 14th season.

What's Happening:

American Horror Story has been renewed for Season 14 one week ahead of the show's Season 13 finale.

Even after 13 seasons, the anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk is still pulling in big numbers, with the show gaining its biggest streaming premiere ever this season.

This Thursday will see the release of the penultimate two episodes of the season ahead of the season finale on Thursday, October 29.

Episodes will be available beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and 9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

This marks the series’ first renewal in nearly seven years, following a three-season pickup in January 2020 that covered Seasons 11, 12 and 13. That announcement led many to believe the horror series would fittingly conclude with its thirteenth season.

American Horror Story has since become the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history and a global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations and 17 wins since its launch in 2011.

Find out what led to the iconic coven's return in the ongoing AHS: 13 through our feature from New York Comic Con.

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