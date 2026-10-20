"American Horror Story" Renewed for Season 14 Ahead of Season 13 Finale
The long-running anthology series will continue to run even longer!
As American Horror Story continues its milestone 13th season, the story won't be ending there – as FX has renewed the popular anthology series for a 14th season.
What's Happening:
- American Horror Story has been renewed for Season 14 one week ahead of the show's Season 13 finale.
- Even after 13 seasons, the anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk is still pulling in big numbers, with the show gaining its biggest streaming premiere ever this season.
- This Thursday will see the release of the penultimate two episodes of the season ahead of the season finale on Thursday, October 29.
- Episodes will be available beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and 9 p.m. PT on Hulu.
- This marks the series’ first renewal in nearly seven years, following a three-season pickup in January 2020 that covered Seasons 11, 12 and 13. That announcement led many to believe the horror series would fittingly conclude with its thirteenth season.
- American Horror Story has since become the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history and a global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations and 17 wins since its launch in 2011.
- Find out what led to the iconic coven's return in the ongoing AHS: 13 through our feature from New York Comic Con.
More Disney TV News:
- Hulu has shared the official trailer and key art for the upcoming spin-off The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
- American Horror Story director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of Afterlife with Archie.
- Apu has returned to The Simpsons after a decade-long absence, with a new, more appropriate voice actor.
- Get ready for a second season of Seabrook fun in the new trailer for season two of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series on Disney Channel.
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