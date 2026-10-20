"American Horror Story" Renewed for Season 14 Ahead of Season 13 Finale

The long-running anthology series will continue to run even longer!

As American Horror Story continues its milestone 13th season, the story won't be ending there – as FX has renewed the popular anthology series for a 14th season.

What's Happening:

  • American Horror Story has been renewed for Season 14 one week ahead of the show's Season 13 finale.
  • Even after 13 seasons, the anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk is still pulling in big numbers, with the show gaining its biggest streaming premiere ever this season.
  • This Thursday will see the release of the penultimate two episodes of the season ahead of the season finale on Thursday, October 29.
  • Episodes will be available beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and 9 p.m. PT on Hulu.
  • This marks the series’ first renewal in nearly seven years, following a three-season pickup in January 2020 that covered Seasons 11, 12 and 13. That announcement led many to believe the horror series would fittingly conclude with its thirteenth season.
  • American Horror Story has since become the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history and a global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations and 17 wins since its launch in 2011.
  • Find out what led to the iconic coven's return in the ongoing AHS: 13 through our feature from New York Comic Con.

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