Hulu Showcases Orange County Wives in New Trailer for "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Spin-Off

"Come for the sun, stay for the shade."

We're getting our first look at Hulu's new The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spinoff, with a new trailer showcasing the Mormon Wives of Orange County.

What's Happening:

Hulu has shared the official trailer and key art for their upcoming spin-off of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which focuses on a new group of Mormon Wives from Orange County, plus one familiar face from the main show.

Said familiar face is Jen Affleck, who has appeared in all five seasons of the original Utah-based show and competed on the last season of Dancing with the Stars.

Alongside Affleck, the cast of the new spin-off also includes Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.

DaPron is the sister of original series star Mayci Neeley, while Ovard is a popular YouTuber who has gained stardom and maintained a presence online.

A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County that collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok. This is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres November 12 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The trailer reveal for the spin-off comes during a tumultuous time for the parent show, which has seen two cast members depart the show due to drama surrounding star Taylor Frankie Paul (herself one of the departing cast members).

Hulu still seems to be confident in the series though, with not only the spin-off but also a recent order of 20 additional episodes for the parent show.

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