Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2026

Percy Jackson, All’s Fair, holiday movies, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC, and more arrive on Hulu this November.

Hulu’s November is packed from start to finish. Percy Jackson and the Olympians kicks off its third season on November 20th, All’s Fair returns for a second season of legal drama, and the holiday season arrives early with a new wave of Christmas films. Add in Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Kardashians, Rivals, and the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, and November is going to be epic on Hulu. Here’s everything coming to Hulu in November.

Hulu Originals

All’s Fair (Season 2) – November 4

The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.

November 4 – Three-Episode Premiere

New episodes weekly through November 25

The Remarried Empress (Season 1) – November 4

Beloved Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire has built and led a prosperous land alongside her husband, Emperor Sovieshu. One day her world is shattered when the emperor brings Rashta, a runaway slave, back to the palace. Even as the threat of a broken future looms, Navier refuses to let her emotions sway her, and when Prince Heinrey shows his interest, she will make a life-changing decision to rewrite her destiny.

November 4 – Four-Episode Premiere

New episodes through November 25 Finale

Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) – November 11

Episodes 7–12 pick up after the heartbreaking mid-series finale. Tony Baddingham and Declan O’Hara’s battle for the Cotswolds crown reaches fever pitch, while Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Against a backdrop of hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify.

November 11 – Three-Episode Premiere

New episodes through November 25

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) – November 12

A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion — they are their identity. While some defend their way of life fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever.

November 12 – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

The Circle (Season 1) – Coming in November

Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s The Circle brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing and anyone can be anyone. Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game.

Coming in November – Premiere

Family Guy: The Peter Clause – Coming in November

Coming in November – Holiday Special Premiere

New on Hulu in November

November 1

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Why Him? (2016)

November 2

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Series Premiere

The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Black Bag (2025)

November 3

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)

Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 4

All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 5

Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

November 6

9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 7

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

November 8

Heart Eyes (2025)

November 9

Love Hurts (2025)

Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

November 10

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET

Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 11

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)

Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 12

Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

November 13

9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 14

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

November 15

Paddington in Peru (2024)

Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

November 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET

How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 18

The 60th Annual CMA Awards

All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)

FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode at 9pm PT

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

November 19

Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

November 20

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere

9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

A Christmas Story (1983)

Four Christmases (2008)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Polar Express (2004)

November 21

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

November 23

Mickey 17 (2025)

MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

November 24

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET

Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

November 25

All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)

FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode at 9pm PT

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

November 26

Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Mummies (2023)

November 27

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes

9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 28

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

Coming in November

The Circle (Season 1) – Premiere

Family Guy: The Peter Clause – Holiday Special Premiere

High Country (Season 2)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.