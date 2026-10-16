Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2026
Hulu’s November is packed from start to finish. Percy Jackson and the Olympians kicks off its third season on November 20th, All’s Fair returns for a second season of legal drama, and the holiday season arrives early with a new wave of Christmas films. Add in Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Kardashians, Rivals, and the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, and November is going to be epic on Hulu. Here’s everything coming to Hulu in November.
Hulu Originals
All’s Fair (Season 2) – November 4
The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.
- November 4 – Three-Episode Premiere
- New episodes weekly through November 25
The Remarried Empress (Season 1) – November 4
Beloved Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire has built and led a prosperous land alongside her husband, Emperor Sovieshu. One day her world is shattered when the emperor brings Rashta, a runaway slave, back to the palace. Even as the threat of a broken future looms, Navier refuses to let her emotions sway her, and when Prince Heinrey shows his interest, she will make a life-changing decision to rewrite her destiny.
- November 4 – Four-Episode Premiere
- New episodes through November 25 Finale
Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) – November 11
Episodes 7–12 pick up after the heartbreaking mid-series finale. Tony Baddingham and Declan O’Hara’s battle for the Cotswolds crown reaches fever pitch, while Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Against a backdrop of hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify.
- November 11 – Three-Episode Premiere
- New episodes through November 25
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) – November 12
A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion — they are their identity. While some defend their way of life fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever.
- November 12 – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
The Circle (Season 1) – Coming in November
Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s The Circle brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing and anyone can be anyone. Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game.
- Coming in November – Premiere
Family Guy: The Peter Clause – Coming in November
- Coming in November – Holiday Special Premiere
New on Hulu in November
November 1
- A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
- Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
- Why Him? (2016)
November 2
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Series Premiere
- The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Black Bag (2025)
November 3
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)
- Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 4
- All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
- The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere
- Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 5
- Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
- The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
- Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
November 6
- 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
- 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 7
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
November 8
- Heart Eyes (2025)
November 9
- Love Hurts (2025)
- Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
November 10
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET
- Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 11
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)
- Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
- Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
- The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 12
- Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
- The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
- Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
November 13
- 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
- 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 14
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
November 15
- Paddington in Peru (2024)
- Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
November 17
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET
- How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
- Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 18
- The 60th Annual CMA Awards
- All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)
- FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode at 9pm PT
- Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
November 19
- Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
- The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
- Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
November 20
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere
- 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
- 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- A Christmas Story (1983)
- Four Christmases (2008)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Polar Express (2004)
November 21
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
November 23
- Mickey 17 (2025)
- MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
November 24
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET
- Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
November 25
- All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)
- FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode at 9pm PT
- Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
- Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
November 26
- Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
- The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Mummies (2023)
November 27
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes
- 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
- 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 28
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
Coming in November
- The Circle (Season 1) – Premiere
- Family Guy: The Peter Clause – Holiday Special Premiere
- High Country (Season 2)
Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.