Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2026

Percy Jackson, All’s Fair, holiday movies, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC, and more arrive on Hulu this November.
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Hulu’s November is packed from start to finish. Percy Jackson and the Olympians kicks off its third season on November 20th, All’s Fair returns for a second season of legal drama, and the holiday season arrives early with a new wave of Christmas films. Add in Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Kardashians, Rivals, and the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, and November is going to be epic on Hulu. Here’s everything coming to Hulu in November.

(Hulu)

Hulu Originals

All’s Fair (Season 2) – November 4

The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.

  • November 4 – Three-Episode Premiere
  • New episodes weekly through November 25

The Remarried Empress (Season 1) – November 4

Beloved Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire has built and led a prosperous land alongside her husband, Emperor Sovieshu. One day her world is shattered when the emperor brings Rashta, a runaway slave, back to the palace. Even as the threat of a broken future looms, Navier refuses to let her emotions sway her, and when Prince Heinrey shows his interest, she will make a life-changing decision to rewrite her destiny.

  • November 4 – Four-Episode Premiere
  • New episodes through November 25 Finale

Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) – November 11

Episodes 7–12 pick up after the heartbreaking mid-series finale. Tony Baddingham and Declan O’Hara’s battle for the Cotswolds crown reaches fever pitch, while Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Against a backdrop of hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify.

  • November 11 – Three-Episode Premiere
  • New episodes through November 25

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) – November 12

A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion — they are their identity. While some defend their way of life fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever.

  • November 12 – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

The Circle (Season 1) – Coming in November

Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s The Circle brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing and anyone can be anyone. Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game.

  • Coming in November – Premiere

Family Guy: The Peter Clause – Coming in November

  • Coming in November – Holiday Special Premiere

New on Hulu in November

November 1

November 2

  • Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Series Premiere
  • The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
  • Black Bag (2025)

November 3

November 4

  • All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
  • The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere
  • Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 5

  • Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
  • The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
  • Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

November 6

  • 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
  • 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
  • Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
  • Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 7

November 8

  • Heart Eyes (2025)

November 9

  • Love Hurts (2025)
  • Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

November 10

  • Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET
  • Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 11

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)
  • Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
  • Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
  • The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
  • Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 12

  • Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
  • The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
  • Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

November 13

  • 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
  • 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
  • Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
  • Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 14

  • Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

November 15

  • Paddington in Peru (2024)
  • Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
  • Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
  • My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

November 17

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET
  • How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
  • Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 18

  • The 60th Annual CMA Awards
  • All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)
  • FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode at 9pm PT
  • Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
  • Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

November 19

  • Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
  • The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
  • Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

November 20

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere
  • 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
  • 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
  • Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
  • Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • A Christmas Story (1983)
  • Four Christmases (2008)
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
  • The Polar Express (2004)

November 21

  • Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

November 23

  • Mickey 17 (2025)
  • MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

November 24

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Live Stream at 8pm ET
  • Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

November 25

  • All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode (Next-Day Stream)
  • FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode at 9pm PT
  • Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
  • Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

November 26

  • Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
  • The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
  • Mummies (2023)

November 27

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes
  • 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
  • 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
  • Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
  • Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 28

  • Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

Coming in November

  • The Circle (Season 1) – Premiere
  • Family Guy: The Peter Clause – Holiday Special Premiere
  • High Country (Season 2)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.

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Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif