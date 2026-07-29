"Betrayal" Returns to Hulu this August with New Three-Part Season "Dirty Secrets"

Are you ready for some more true crime?
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Hulu has announced the premiere date and first details for the fourth season of its true crime docuseries Betrayal.

What’s Happening:

  • Season 4 of Hulu's true crime docuseries Betrayal, titled Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, premieres August 4 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
  • The three-part season follows Karoline Borega, whose husband, Colorado Springs police officer Joel Kern, led a secret life that unraveled through years of misconduct.
  • The series explores Kern's betrayal, the impact on his family, and Karoline's journey to rebuild her life.
  • Interviews include Karoline Borega, her daughter Nicole, one of Kern's former lovers, and Betrayal podcast host Andrea Gunning.
  • The docuseries also features exclusive footage from the Colorado Springs Police Department's internal affairs investigation.
  • Previous seasons of Betrayal and the 2026 series Betrayal: Secrets and Lies are currently streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
  • For those looking to check out some true crime in the meantime, check out Alex’s review of My Grandfather Charles Manson.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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