"Betrayal" Returns to Hulu this August with New Three-Part Season "Dirty Secrets"

Are you ready for some more true crime?

Hulu has announced the premiere date and first details for the fourth season of its true crime docuseries Betrayal.

What’s Happening:

Season 4 of Hulu's true crime docuseries Betrayal, titled Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, premieres August 4 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The three-part season follows Karoline Borega, whose husband, Colorado Springs police officer Joel Kern, led a secret life that unraveled through years of misconduct.

The series explores Kern's betrayal, the impact on his family, and Karoline's journey to rebuild her life.

Interviews include Karoline Borega, her daughter Nicole, one of Kern's former lovers, and Betrayal podcast host Andrea Gunning.

The docuseries also features exclusive footage from the Colorado Springs Police Department's internal affairs investigation.

Previous seasons of Betrayal and the 2026 series Betrayal: Secrets and Lies are currently streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

For those looking to check out some true crime in the meantime, check out Alex’s review of My Grandfather Charles Manson.

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