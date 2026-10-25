Hulu Developing "These Summer Storms" Series from "Nobody Wants This" Creators Erin and Sara Foster

Erin and Sara Foster are bringing Sarah MacLean’s bestselling novel to the small screen.

Hulu is developing a new family drama based on Sarah MacLean’s novel These Summer Storms, with Nobody Wants This creators Erin and Sara Foster attached to produce.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Hulu is developing a new drama series based on Sarah MacLean’s 2025 novel These Summer Storms.

Erin and Sara Foster, the sisters behind Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, are producing the adaptation through their Fatigue Sisters production company, with 20th Television serving as the studio.

The story follows Alice Storm, who was cast out of her wealthy family five years ago and has since built a life away from their influence and billions.

However, when her father unexpectedly dies, Alice is drawn back into her family’s world, including their private island off the coast of Rhode Island.

Melanie Marnich (Apples Never Fall, A Murder at the End of the World) will write and executive produce the series.

Additional executive producers include Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Montana McBirney, Oly Obst, and author Sarah MacLean.

The project is still in development, with no cast or premiere date announced.

This marks the third project from the sisters in development at 20th Television, alongside an adaptation of the novel Hotter in the Hamptons and an untitled comedy set around a destination wedding.

Erin is creator, writer and executive producer and Sara is executive producer of Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, which topped Netflix’s rankings in October 2024, quickly earning a Season 2 renewal.

Erin’s writing career began at 20th Television with Ryan Murphy’s The New Normal.

What They're Saying:

Writer Sarah MacLean: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with the Foster sisters, 20th Television and Hulu to bring These Summer Storms to the screen. The team’s vision for the show, combined with Melanie Marnich’s brilliant writing, has made the whole project a dream come true. I cannot wait for the world to witness the delicious chaos of the Storm family in this new, exciting medium.”

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