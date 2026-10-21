Tinx Set to Host Hulu's Reimagined Version of "The Circle"
The social experiment competition series returns to its new home of Hulu next month, with a few new tricks up its sleeve.
Hulu's reimagined version of the social experiment series The Circle has found its host in author, host and creator Tinx.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this year, we learned that Hulu picked up The Circle, reviving the social experiment competition series after Netflix did not renew it following Season 7 in October 2024.
- Now, the host for the returning show has been revealed to be Christina Najjar, better known as Tinx, a New York Times bestselling author, creator and host of It’s Me, Tinx on SiriusXM.
- Tinx has cultivated a devoted community of millions who turn to her for her honest advice, sought-after recommendations, and distinct perspective on dating, relationships and pop culture.
- Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s The Circle brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone.
- Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game for the first time.
- Contestants will continue to live in separate apartments and communicate only through a dedicated app, where they can compete as themselves or adopt a fake identity.
- The Circle will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, November 17 with three new episodes weekly, airing Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks, culminating in the season finale on Friday, December 18.
More Hulu News:
- The ongoing first season of the popular E! reality series The Golden Life has found a streaming home at Hulu.
- Get excited, Gleeks! A Glee revival series has been ordered by Disney+ and Hulu.
- American Horror Story has been renewed for Season 14 one week ahead of the show's Season 13 finale.
- Hulu has shared the official trailer and key art for the upcoming spin-off The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.
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