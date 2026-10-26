Hulu's "Young Americans" Pilot Casts Five New Leads: Meet Capitol Crest’s Next Power Players
The new cast joins a story where the children of Washington’s elite face their own battles for power and identity.
Hulu has set five young leads for their Washington D.C.-set drama pilot, Young Americans.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Billie Boullet (A Small Light), Sam Rechner (Scream 7), Mia Isaac (Black Cake), Oscar Winter Iannone and Lauren Mei (Bite Size Halloween) have been cast as the five young leads in Hulu's drama pilot, Young Americans.
- The actors join Scott Foley, who has been cast as U.S. President Judd Burchfield.
- Boullet will play Julia Burchfield, the independent, sharp-witted daughter of the President, who, after a year of isolation following her older sister’s mysterious death, is desperate to reclaim a normal teenage life by enrolling at the elite Capitol Crest, her sister’s alma mater.
- Rechner plays Rome Washburn, the brooding and charismatic son of a controversial senator, who finds himself increasingly disillusioned with the political world he was born into and desperate to forge an identity of his own.
- Isaac plays Saskia Carmichael, the beautiful, calculating adopted daughter of a powerful Washington media dynasty and the queen bee of Capitol Crest, who wields her considerable social influence with ruthless precision.
- Iannone plays Hogan Young, the charming, cocky and ambitious son of the Vice President, who has every intention of following his father into politics — and ultimately surpassing him.
- Mei plays Harper Sinclair, a precocious, fiercely intelligent scholarship student at Capitol Crest who becomes Julia’s unlikely guide to the school’s treacherous social hierarchy, concealing a mischievous and mysterious streak beneath her buttoned-up exterior.
- As the children of the nation’s elite battle it out at Capitol Crest Academy in Washington D.C., their teenage dramas begin to mirror the larger political games of their parents. Amidst the secrets, scandals, and deadly ambitions, a forbidden romance between two students from opposing political families threatens to escalate tensions to a breaking point.
- Young Americans hails from writers Chris Hutton and Eddie O'Keefe, and is being executive produced by The Handmaid's Tale creator Bruce Miller.
More Hulu News:
- The witches of Crescent Veil are officially coming back for more, as Coven Academy has been renewed for a second season.
- A special preview of Everest: The Other Side is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Hulu's latest true-crime docuseries Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death will explore extreme biohacking, influencer culture, and mysterious deaths.
- Hulu is developing a new family drama based on Sarah MacLean’s novel These Summer Storms, with Erin Foster and Sara Foster attached to produce.
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